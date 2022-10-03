Dental Caries and Endodontic Market to Reach US$ 56.5 Bn by 2032 Owing to Rising Awareness About Oral Hygiene | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Awareness About Dental and Oral Health to Boost Sales in India. Demand for Dental Caries and Endodontic Products Will Remain High in Somatology Department in general Hospitals. Demand for dental caries and endodontic products in Europe is expected to register a growth rate of 4.2% over the next ten years

The global dental caries and endodontic market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the assessment period by registering a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032. The global market garnered US$ 29.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to enjoy a valuation of around US$ 31.3 Bn by the end of 2022. By the end of 2032, dental caries and the endodontic market is predicted to surpass US$ 56.5 Bn in revenue 2032. The growth is attributed to the rising spending on dental care all over the world.



According to the historical estimations, the value of the dental caries and endodontic market was approximately 54.0% of the overall US$ 55.5 Bn oral care market in 2021. During the historic period, the market expanded at a stable CAGR of 4.8% from 2012 to 2021. Due to the surging prevalence of dental caries and various other oral diseases, the overall sales in the market are set to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032.

With a surge in the number of oral diseases, implant-supported overdentures are also increasing drastically. Over the recent years, a significant rise in the adult population has been witnessed in seeking dental reconstruction. Owing to technological advancements in products such as 3D obturation devices and 3D root canal cleaning systems have led to the demand for dental caries and endodontic markets. Such advancements have encouraged the leading manufacturers in the market to produce and work on more advanced products in order to meet the current demand globally.

Key Takeaways

Leading manufacturers in the dental implants and products market are meticulously working towards improving technologies with rising research and development activities (R&D). They are shifting their focus on introducing novel advanced dental products with highly efficient features. There has been an increase in the number of suppliers as well in the past decade to meet the growing demand.

The development of advanced mechanisms has led to an increase in the number of pipeline studies that will offer an easy and pain-free procedure to patients without hampering their day-to-day activities.

There is an increase in market growth owing to the initiatives taken by several companies to create widespread awareness within the unprivileged regions. There are certain regions that fall under MEA that still lack awareness regarding oral hygiene and its importance. Thus, campaigns initiated and organized in such regions, sponsored by major companies would lead to the growth of the market.

In addition to that, the growth of dental caries and the endodontic market is expected to auger growth due to the increasing awareness among the population regarding oral hygiene. People are drastically inclining toward quality treatment to avoid complications associated with oral hygiene. They are spending large amounts on dental care procedures and products to keep their dental and oral structure healthy.

Dental tourism is also expected to surge at a higher pace owing to expensive dental procedures. The population from the U.S. and several other nations travel to developing countries like India, China, and Morocco for dental treatments because of reasonable price points. These procedures cost less even after including travel, lodging, and meals. The aforementioned factors are expected to offer growth opportunities to the manufacturers within this market space.

Competitive Landscape

With increasing competitors in dental caries and endodontic production sphere, the overall market is expected to be highly fragmented. In order to efficiently meet consumer demands and elaborate their consumer base, key players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Coltene Group

SHOFU Inc.

Essential Dental Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Dental

Straumann AG

Henry-Schein Inc

Altatec Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Essential Dental Systems, Inc.

O.M.S. SpA

More Insights into the Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global market as it accounted for approximately 33.7% of the total market share in 2021 and is projected to display a growth rate of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. A drastic surge in the number of dental caries among the American population is gaining traction as a key factor propelling the demand for dental caries and endodontics across the U.S.

China is predicted to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period by accounting for about 4.0% of the total market share. Owing to the high prevalence of oral diseases among the population, rising spending on dental care, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry. High penetration of m-health in dental care, the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and innovation in dental care products are expected to boost the market growth in China during the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Caries and Endodontic Industry Research

By Product Type:

Dental Restoration Direct Restoration Indirect Restoration

Dental Reconstruction Dentures Implants Abutments Crowns Bridges

Endodontic Permanent Sealers Files Shutter Devices Others

Infection Control





By End User:

Somatology Dept in General Hospitals

Specialized Dental Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

