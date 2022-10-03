EzFill Customers in Florida to Benefit From Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act

/EIN News/ -- Reiterates “Storm Readiness Program”

- EzFill Prioritizes Deliveries to Subscription Customers after any Major Storm -

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, today noted that customers will benefit from the recently passed Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Act reduces the tax on motor fuel by 23.5 cents per gallon for the month of October 2022. In addition, EzFill reiterated the availability of its “Storm Readiness Program” in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“The strike of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the recent impact in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona make it clear that preparation ahead of the storm is the most critical of all activities” said EzFill CEO Mike McConnell. “As part of the EzFill Storm Readiness Program we wanted to remind our subscription customers that in the event of a storm impact, the EzFill trucks will be back out on the road as quickly as it is safe to do so, and deliveries will then be prioritized first to our subscription customers.”

“Subscription memberships allow unlimited deliveries each month,” continued McConnell, “with delivery priority with the occurrence of a weather event as part of our Storm Readiness Program. If power shuts down the local gas station for days, EzFill will still be on the road delivering fuel to its most loyal customers.”

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

