Sientra Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month by Launching Educational Programs Designed to Empower Women

Sientra Partners with Breast Cancer Survivor, Miranda McKeon, to Encourage Women to Take Charge of Their Breast Reconstruction Journey

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced the launch of several initiatives in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. as part of their long-standing commitment to breast cancer awareness and education Sientra has partnered with actress and breast cancer survivor, Miranda McKeon; collaborated with the Brem Foundation to launch “Sientra Supports”; and continues to support Reshaping Lives: Full Circle.



Miranda McKeon, a 20-year-old breast cancer survivor diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2021, has partnered with Sientra to help raise awareness around the importance of education and research when making tough personal choices about breast cancer treatment and reconstruction options. Miranda is using her platform to share her breast cancer journey and share the research she did to find her board-certified plastic surgeon and the Sientra implants used for her reconstruction.

“I want women to know they have choices when it comes to reconstruction,” said McKeon. “When I finally chose my surgeon, I appreciated that she spent a lot of time explaining why Sientra was her implant of choice. Sientra has an unrivaled safety profile1 and the most comprehensive and longest warranty of any breast implant manufacturer in the U.S. This is extremely important to me - I’m young and I’ve got a long life to live.”

In addition, Sientra has also partnered with the Brem Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to maximize women’s chances of finding early, curable breast cancer through education, access, and advocacy, to launch Sientra Supports. This nationwide program will support Brem Foundation’s Re-Bra program by providing women who have undergone breast augmentation or breast reconstruction the opportunity to donate gently used pre-surgery bras to low-income women in need.

Sientra Supports donation boxes will be available in board-certified plastic surgeon’s offices across the country, encouraging the donation of gently used bras. To further expand on their philosophy of giving back, Sientra employees will come together in a corporate give-back day to tag the donated bras with educational information about early breast cancer detection and materials from Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, on how to receive reconstructive care from board-certified volunteer plastic surgeons across the country if the need arises.

“Sientra is rooted in its philosophy of giving back to the community,” said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra. “We are committed to increasing access to education for the early detection of breast cancer and broaden awareness of reconstruction options available to the nearly 300,000 women in this country who are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer every year.”

All these programs are in addition to Sientra’s large-scale support of Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, a nationwide program aimed at providing free reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women living in poverty across the U.S.

“I am happy to partner with Sientra to spread the word about breast cancer awareness, education and access to reconstructive surgical care,” said Miranda. “I am proof that early detection saves lives, and that you can thrive after a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.”

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

References:

