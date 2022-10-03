Sharpe Capital Partners With Connecticut Children's Through 2023

/EIN News/ -- WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharpe Capital is excited to announce they have extended their "Growing Businesses Building a Community" program, which benefits Connecticut Children's, through September 2023.

Sharpe Capital developed a co-marketing relationship with Connecticut Children's Foundation in 2017, pledging one percent of its total receivables or commissions to be used for the nonprofit's Greatest Need Children's Fund.

Connecticut Children's is the only health system in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children and ranked one of the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Connecticut Children's provides more than 30 pediatric specialties, along with community-based programs to uniquely care for the physical, social, and emotional needs of children across the region.

"We are grateful to Sharpe Capital for their generosity and continued support of the Greatest Need Children's Fund. This critical resource addresses the highest priority of the moment, as Connecticut Children's cares for patients and supports families," said Alyssa Horrall, Director of Corporate Relations for the Connecticut Children's Foundation. Sharpe Capital's commitment to the fund allows Connecticut Children's to do such things as purchase a critical, specialized piece of equipment to care for infants in the NICU, fund hours for behavioral health care providers when mental health crises spike, and assures no child is ever denied care based on their family's ability to pay.

"The program has been a great success, and we are very proud to continue our 'Growing Businesses Building a Community' program, benefiting Connecticut Children's," said Brendan P. Lynch, CEO of Sharpe Capital. "Connecticut Children's is a leader in pediatric healthcare, and we are honored to support the organization in their mission to ensure the best care for our region's children."

About Sharpe Capital

Sharpe Capital has more than 18 years of business financial experience and is at the forefront of the country's quickly changing economy. The firm provides a range of business loans, including Medical Invoice Factoring, SBA loans, term loans, lines of credit, merchant cash advances, equipment leasing and more. For more information, please visit www.SharpeCapital.biz.

About Connecticut Children's

Connecticut Children's is the only health system in Connecticut dedicated to children, providing more than 30 pediatric specialties. Kids and parents love our exceptional care offered at multiple locations in three states, and through Video Visit. Our experts and community leaders are committed to breakthrough research and innovative partnerships which have won us multiple awards. We are Magnet recognized, a designation only 7% of hospitals achieve, and U.S. News & World Report has named us a best children's hospital in the nation.

Contact Information:

Brendan P. Lynch

CEO

bullseye@sharpecapital.biz

877.435.5806 x 101



Related Images











Image 1: Sharpe Capital





Sharpe Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment