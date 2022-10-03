Submit Release
ADHD Online Nominated for Business Award by Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce

The industry leader in online ADHD assessments is a finalist for the Excellence in Business category.

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Online, the industry leader in virtual ADHD assessment and patient care plans, was nominated as a finalist by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce for Excellence in Business Category for small businesses. Awards will be announced during the Chamber's 12th annual EPIC Awards Gala on Oct. 19. EPIC recognizes businesses that foster community growth, demonstrate innovation, and empower others as mentors and collaborators. 

"On behalf of the ADHD Online team, it is an honor to be recognized by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce for our accomplishments in the community and the business landscape," said Zachariah Booker, ADHD Online Co-Founder and CEO. "We pride ourselves on not only being innovators in ADHD assessments and care but being good stewards of the business community and collaborating with fellow business leaders."

ADHD Online is a finalist alongside AEBetancourt and Pure Architects. Additional awards will be presented throughout the evening, including:

  • Family-Owned Business of the Year
  • Woman-Owned Business of the Year
  • Minority-Owned Business of the Year
  • Creative Business of the Year
  • Non-Profit of the Year
  • Excellence in Business - Medium
  • Excellence in Business - Large
  • DEI Champion - Organization of the Year

ADHD Online was also recognized by Michigan Celebrates Small Business earlier this year as one of the 2022 awardees for the 50 Companies to Watch Award. 

ADHD Online is a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Founded in 2018, ADHD Online is the fastest-growing healthcare company in Michigan. In the past six months, the company has seen significant growth in patient panel size and overall revenue. ADHD Online is proud to partner with several in-state organizations, including Michigan State University Innovations, MI-SBDC, and The Right Place (Michigan Economic Development).

Learn about ADHD Online's streamlined process for ADHD assessment and treatment by visiting adhdonline.com.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.

