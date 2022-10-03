Fatburger Rings in 70th Anniversary with Fat Deals Through End of Year

/EIN News/ -- Iconic Burger Chain Celebrates with Free Food, Free Delivery and Commemorative Packaging

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the iconic, all-American burger chain, announces a Fat celebration in honor of its 70th anniversary. Fans can enjoy some juicy deals running through the end of the year, including free food giveaways every Tuesday and free delivery on Fridays. To mark the special occasion, the burger brand has also unveiled special edition packaging to commemorate seven decades of serving up delicious, custom-built Fatburgers.

Every Tuesday, starting on Oct. 4 through Dec. 27, Fatburger will be dropping a coupon code for free food for the first 70 Fat Club email subscribers to redeem on all orders placed through Fatburger.com. On Tuesdays at 12 p.m. PT, the coupon code for the free food item will be released to all email subscribers. The Fat fun doesn’t stop there—fans can score free delivery every Friday through the end of the year on all orders placed through Fatburger.com.

“In celebration of our anniversary this year, we really wanted to drive home to our fans that after 70 years, it’s still good to be Fat,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “There is so much history with Fatburger, including our beloved founder, Lovie Yancey, and the music born in our restaurants, that we wanted to spin up a three-month long party. From free food to exclusive giveaways, we have a lot of surprises up our sleeve that we hope our fans eat up!”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

For more information on how to sign-up for the Fat Club or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

