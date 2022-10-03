Galaxy Gaming® Previews New Content and Tech at G2E 2022

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology will showcase an innovative new table game operating system, brand-new table game content, enhancements to their world-famous games, and their content vast online portfolio at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) from October 11-13 in booth #4016.



“We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been working on – industry-leading table management and progressive solutions, world-famous and brand-new table game content, and delivering that premium content across diverse channels,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO.

This year’s presentation showcases Galaxy’s commitment to delivering best-in-class table games for everyone, everywhere. Some of the featured products that underscore this include:

A System for the Future of Table Games

G2E will be the premiere of Galaxy OS™ (GOS), Galaxy Gaming’s inventive table management system. Built to evolve, GOS features a flexible electronic bonusing platform for real-time progressives, daily jackpots, tiered progressives, linked progressives, and the world’s first dynamic progressive.

Additionally, GOS can be fitted with single, dual, or even triple progressive sensor bet spots. Vibrant GOS sensors available in a rainbow of colors instantly register bets when chips are placed. The modern UX allows for customizable content, rapid deployment, and streamlined field support and its dashboard is home to robust reporting and back-end analytics.

Innovative Table Game Content for Everyone, Everywhere

Galaxy Gaming has the most robust table game content library in the industry. Featured table games available to play in-booth range from some of Galaxy Gaming’s most popular titles, such as 21+3™, Lucky Ladies™ and Perfect Pairs™ side bets all on one triple progressive blackjack table, to fresh new titles like the fast and fun 3 Dice Baccarat™ and high-action Split to Double Blackjack™.

Other thrilling titles available to play include craps with Repeater Bets™, Fielder’s Choice™, and one of the most popular bonus wagers in the world, Bonus Craps™ as well as WPT High Roller Hold’em™, and Supreme Pai Gow™.

Galaxy Gaming Digital’s Game Library

Earlier this year, the company launched Galaxy Gaming Digital™, a division focused on online growth and development. The company will highlight the success of that focus at this year’s expo.

In the last twelve months, over one billion wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone and new Galaxy Gaming titles are getting launched every month. These titles can be found on games developed by Galaxy iGaming partners across over 1,000 of the world’s leading online casino websites and will be featured at Galaxy’s booth.

Additionally, Galaxy will preview the Galaxy-built RNG games debuting later this year – Split to Double Blackjack™, Roulette Up™, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat, which are all currently available in land-based casinos.

Don’t miss these game-changing table games and solutions at booth #4016. Galaxy Gaming’s omni-channel focus results in a portfolio of games, side bets, displays, and progressives that excite guests on the casino floor, on their mobile devices and desktop, and beyond.

To register for G2E and learn more visit www.galaxygaming.com/g2e

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Offering games that are proven to perform, developed by gaming experts, and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is also the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740