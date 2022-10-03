Raymond James Investment Management Completes Rebrand

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, announced today that its new brand identity is now effective. The company, formerly known as Carillon Tower Advisers, initially announced the new brand name in June.



The Raymond James Investment Management identity, which is now reflected in the company’s physical and digital brand assets, reinforces the alignment of culture and values with Raymond James (NYSE: RJF), while enhancing overall brand awareness to position the company for future growth and expansion.

“The roll-out of the Raymond James Investment Management brand signifies the strength of our commitment to deliver top-quality service to our clients and stakeholders, while providing continued independence for its affiliate firms on a cohesive platform for growth within the multi-boutique asset management space,” said Paul Reilly, Chair and CEO of Raymond James.

“The strong support we received from our associates, boutique investment managers, and clients when we announced our new brand name was gratifying,” said Bob Kendall, president of Raymond James Investment Management. “We’ve already seen the benefits of becoming more closely aligned with the Raymond James family, and we look forward to our shared path of success ahead.”

Raymond James Investment Management’s boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout), and Scout Investments – continue to retain their individual brand identities, operations, portfolio management, and the independence of their investment teams. Information on the affiliate partners can be found here . The Carillon Family of Funds, which also retain their existing branding, can be found here .

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout), and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.