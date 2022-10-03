Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,657 in the last 365 days.

TRREB to Host Fireside Chat With Toronto Mayor John Tory

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heading into a municipal election this fall, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will host an in-person fireside chat with Mayor John Tory on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Parkview Manor for TRREB Members, and the media is invited.

The event will include remarks from Mayor John Tory, followed by a discussion with TRREB President Kevin Crigger and TRREB CEO John DiMichele which will focus on various municipal matters, including housing affordability and supply, transit and transportation, home energy rating and disclosure program, and taxation issues.

What:   Mayor Tory’s Vision for Housing, Transportation and Taxes: A Fireside Chat with TRREB
Who:    
   •   TRREB CEO John DiMichele
   •   TRREB President Kevin Crigger (Host and Moderator)
   •   Mayor John Tory
     
When:   Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.
Where:   Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, Unit #1, North York, ON M3C 2A1 (map)
     
RSVP:   Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs at genevieve.grant@trreb.ca


Agenda:        
12:30 p.m. Registration begins
12:45 p.m. Lunch is served
1:30 p.m. Event starts
      Welcome and introduction by Kevin Crigger
      Remarks by Mayor John Tory
      Fireside chat with Kevin Crigger, John DiMichele, and Mayor Tory
      Q&A with TRREB Members
2:20 p.m. Media scrum with Mayor John Tory begins
2:30 p.m. Event wraps up
         
Please reference the COVID -19 protocols for this event here.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram


Primary Logo

You just read:

TRREB to Host Fireside Chat With Toronto Mayor John Tory

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.