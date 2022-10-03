TRREB to Host Fireside Chat With Toronto Mayor John Tory

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heading into a municipal election this fall, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will host an in-person fireside chat with Mayor John Tory on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Parkview Manor for TRREB Members, and the media is invited.



The event will include remarks from Mayor John Tory, followed by a discussion with TRREB President Kevin Crigger and TRREB CEO John DiMichele which will focus on various municipal matters, including housing affordability and supply, transit and transportation, home energy rating and disclosure program, and taxation issues.

What: Mayor Tory’s Vision for Housing, Transportation and Taxes: A Fireside Chat with TRREB Who: • TRREB CEO John DiMichele • TRREB President Kevin Crigger (Host and Moderator) • Mayor John Tory When: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Where: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, Unit #1, North York, ON M3C 2A1 (map) RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs at genevieve.grant@trreb.ca





Agenda: 12:30 p.m. Registration begins 12:45 p.m. Lunch is served 1:30 p.m. Event starts • Welcome and introduction by Kevin Crigger • Remarks by Mayor John Tory • Fireside chat with Kevin Crigger, John DiMichele, and Mayor Tory • Q&A with TRREB Members 2:20 p.m. Media scrum with Mayor John Tory begins 2:30 p.m. Event wraps up Please reference the COVID -19 protocols for this event here.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

