Chiesi USA Partners with Durham Bulls to Donate $15,000 to Three Triangle Nonprofits

Partnership is a home run as donations make a positive difference in the lives of North Carolinians

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, felt like part of the team as the company concluded its presenting strikeout partnership with the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team for the fourth year. Before the Sept. 22 game against the Norfolk Tides, Chiesi and its partners met on the field to present donation checks of $5,000 to three Triangle-area nonprofits – Activate Good, Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake, and Children’s Flight of Hope.



“It’s a highlight of our year to partner with the Durham Bulls and support organizations that nourish the communities where our Chiesi family lives and works,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “The past few years have not been easy for anyone, so we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors here in North Carolina and amplify the crucial work of our partners.”

The partnership is part of Chiesi’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community, which invests in health and wellness initiatives for underserved children and the community. Throughout the team’s season, Chiesi donated to the featured nonprofits for every home strikeout. The Bulls ended the 2022 season with 694 home strikeouts.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

