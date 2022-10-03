Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,579 in the last 365 days.

Chiesi USA Partners with Durham Bulls to Donate $15,000 to Three Triangle Nonprofits

Partnership is a home run as donations make a positive difference in the lives of North Carolinians

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, felt like part of the team as the company concluded its presenting strikeout partnership with the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team for the fourth year. Before the Sept. 22 game against the Norfolk Tides, Chiesi and its partners met on the field to present donation checks of $5,000 to three Triangle-area nonprofits – Activate Good, Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake, and Children’s Flight of Hope.

“It’s a highlight of our year to partner with the Durham Bulls and support organizations that nourish the communities where our Chiesi family lives and works,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “The past few years have not been easy for anyone, so we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors here in North Carolina and amplify the crucial work of our partners.”

The partnership is part of Chiesi’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community, which invests in health and wellness initiatives for underserved children and the community. Throughout the team’s season, Chiesi donated to the featured nonprofits for every home strikeout. The Bulls ended the 2022 season with 694 home strikeouts.

About Chiesi USA
Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group
Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts
Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com
Chiesi USA: Allyson Stevens, +1 (888) 466-6505 x1516, allyson.stevens@chiesi.com

PP-G-1013 v1.0

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae761dc0-8918-46f7-9f72-19f4c0a4c138 

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72ad6798-3b8d-4ddb-8028-33a388aa2978 


Primary Logo

Chiesi Check Presentation Durham Bulls 2022

Jonathan Williams, Deputy General Counsel for Chiesi, presents the strikeout donations to representatives from Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake and Activate Good. Children’s Flight of Hope not pictured.

You just read:

Chiesi USA Partners with Durham Bulls to Donate $15,000 to Three Triangle Nonprofits

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.