REMINDER: Route 1013 Saxonburg Boulevard Slide Repair Starts Today in Shaler Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 1013 (Saxonburg Boulevard) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County, will begin today, Monday, October 3 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, an around-the-clock closure of Saxonburg Boulevard between Middle Road and Fugger Lane will occur through late October. Crews will perform slide repair and shoulder reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

South of Closure

From Saxonburg Boulevard, take Middle Road northbound

Turn right onto Harts Run Road

Follow Harts Run Road back to Saxonburg Boulevard

End detour

North of Closure

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

