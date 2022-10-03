In the September 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Liquor Sales

Reasons for Publishing Data

Live Training in October

Data Asset Counts

Portal Account Stats

News, Updates & Tips

Iowa Data Platform

This dataset contains over 24.6 million product purchases by Iowa Class “E” liquor licensees since January 1, 2012. The data include store information, product purchase, quantity purchased and date of purchase. A class E liquor license allows commercial establishments (e.g., grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, etc.) to sell liquor for off-premises consumption in original unopened containers. The data is updated on the first day of every month.

Reasons for Publishing Data

It has been over a decade since the enterprise data platform was first implemented as our open data site, data.iowa.gov. Does your agency publish data? There are a number of reasons to do so:

Improve the public’s understanding of your services.

Improve accountability and public participation.

Leverage data held by other agencies by connecting datasets and finding new insights.

Eliminate redundancies by allowing the access of data in one place.

Improve decision making by better informing people with data.

Create more efficient and proactive process for open records requests.

Encourage innovative ideas (e.g., web applications) that enhance the lives of our citizens.

Increase economic activity by generating new and rich content through new applications and services.

Please reach out to learn more!

Live Training in October

Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.

Date Start Time Course October 3 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset October 5 10 AM Explore Data with Charts October 7 10 AM Tell a Story with Perspectives October 17 3 PM Clean and Tidy Data October 19 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset October 21 3 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data October 24 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language October 26 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor October 28 3 PM Explore Data with Charts October 31 3 PM Map Your Data

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 303 External References 158 Documents 278 Filtered Views 374 Charts 158 Maps 203 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 34 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,673

Catalog

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 134

Active Users: 63 (47.% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Questions or Issues?

