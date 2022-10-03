Guilford County, North Carolina, to Adopt More Strategic Budgeting with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Guilford County, NC, leaders greenlighted performance-based budgeting. But they needed the right government budgeting software. Their choice: OpenGov.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to modernize its budgeting process, officials in Guilford County, NC, were looking for a strategic budget partner. The clear choice was OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties.
Guilford County, home of the City of Greensboro, boasts a population of more than 540,000, making it the third-largest County in North Carolina. Like many local governments, the County has experienced high turnover, so as he welcomed new employees, the new County Manager—who formerly served as Budget Director—gave the green light to modernize the budget process with new government budgeting software. After researching the industry, staff realized OpenGov was exactly the trusted partner they were looking for. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning was the clear choice.
With more strategic budgeting comes the need for accurate data. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning is up to the task. The multi-fund budgeting platform will give County staff the ability to track allocations against outcomes and map to strategic initiatives. Staff also will be able to improve personnel planning by forecasting costs and using scenario planning. In addition, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning’s capital planning tool will give leaders a strong understanding of how spending and operations will affect the community. Most importantly, staff will have immediate access to data, which will help determine whether goals are being met at any point during the budget year.
Guilford County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
