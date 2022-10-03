Xometry Promotes Matt Leibel To Chief Technology Officer And Appoints Brendan Sterne As Chief Product Officer

Leibel Led Rapid Expansion Of Machine-Learning And AI Capabilities To Improve Pricing & Supplier Matching For Customers

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc., the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced the promotion of Matt Leibel to Chief Technology Officer and the appointment of Brendan Sterne as Chief Product Officer. The appointments were announced by Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry.

Leibel, who joined Xometry in 2019, has played a critical role in the continuing development of Xometry’s proprietary AI algorithms, fintech and cloud-based software solutions.

Sterne, an expert in scaling products that drive market share and revenue growth, joins Xometry as Chief Product Officer from Indeed. He most recently served as General Manager of the company’s Job Seeker division, overseeing product, design, software engineering and operations for the digital talent marketplace, which serves more than 250 million job seekers every month. In his nine years at Indeed, Sterne also launched and ran the Indeed Incubator, an internal innovation fund and startup studio.

“Matt is an expert technologist whose deep AI and machine-learning expertise has contributed to our rapid growth, while Brendan’s ability to create immersive products that drive market share and revenue is unmatched,” Altschuler said. “Together, Matt and Brendan will ensure we continue to deliver innovative products that help buyers connect with suppliers, create locally resilient supply chains and push our global economy forward.”

Prior to joining Xometry, Leibel led product, design and software development for well-known public and private technology companies, including Vistaprint, Resonate Networks, Electronic Data Systems, TechTrader and Plateau Systems, among others.

Prior to Indeed, Sterne held numerous product and engineering positions, including leading the Innovation Labs group at Bazaarvoice, developing rich-media product reviews and review-intelligence products for Fortune 500 customers.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

