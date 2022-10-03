Global Workwear Market Is Expected to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The factors that propel the growth of the workwear market are rapid industrial developments, strict government regulations for safety of workplace at manufacturing sites, rise in employment across all sectors in developing regions, and new technological advancements. On a regional level, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the roost through 2031. By end user, the men segment would dominate through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global workwear market generated $16.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $29.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $29.1 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 365 Segments covered Product, End User, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Strict government regulations for safety of workplace at manufacturing sites Rapid industrial developments Rise in employment across all sectors in developing region Opportunities Product developments supported by technological advancements Restraints Lack of awareness regarding the importance of workwearamong employees in small- and mid-sized industries in developing countries

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global workwear market.

However, the market faced disruptions as governments across the globe imposed rigorous regulations regarding shutting down manufacturing plants, supply chains, retail shops, and several other industries, thus impacting the manufacturing and sales of workwear across globe.

However, the supply chains returned to normal with the lift of restrictions and the market is on its way to recovery.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global workwear market based on product, end user, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the apparel segment accounted for around two-thirds of the overall workwear market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the footwear segment.

Based on end user, the men segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the women segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the chemical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the biological segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the power, food & beverages, and others segments.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment captured the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global workwear market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the e-commerce segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the supermarkets & hypermarkets and others segments.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global workwear market report includeCarhartt Inc., Aramark, Alisco Group, Alexandra, A. Lafont SAS, Aditya Birla Group, 3M, Ansell Ltd.,Honeywell International, Kimberly Clark Corp., VF Corporation., Engelbert Strauss GmbH,Workwear Group Pty Ltd., Hultafors Group AB., and Williamson Dickie Mfg. Co.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





