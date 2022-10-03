Slide Stainer Market worth $5.9 billion in 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Stainer Market is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can be attributed to the expanding population of geriatric patients, increasing research investments into cancer and cancer drugs, the high volume of cancer biopsies, and the high prevalence of cancer, chronic diseases and infections.

In 2021, reagents & kits accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market, by product.

By product, the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and consumables & accessories. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest share, which is attributed to its massive demand for slide staining amid the pandemic for lung pathology studies and cancer biopsies. Reagents are highly consumed for research and diagnosis of various complications such as cancer, infections and other chronic medical conditions.

The disease diagnosis application accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the slide stainer market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. The other application segment held the largest share. The disease diagnosis dominated the slide stainer applications with cancer diagnoses (such as breast cancer, gastric cancer, and lymphoma) and infections.

By technology, hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into cytology, immunohistochemistry, hematoxylin & eosin (H&E), in situ hybridization, microbiology, hematology, and special staining. In 2021, hematoxylin & eosin ruled the market with their massive application in the area of slide staining. H&E is the most widely used technique for staining biological samples or tissues.

Among end users, hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment dominated the end users of the slide stainer market with the massive volume of cancer and infectious diseases diagnoses.

North America was the largest regional market for slide stainer market in 2021.

The slide stainers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by Europe. North America dominates the market with its high incidence of a strong presence of slide stainer companies, the massive burden of chronic and infectious diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the slide stainer market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Abcam Plc. (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Biocare Medical, LLC (US), Hardy Diagnostics (US), General Data Company (US), ELITechGroup (France), Biogenex (US), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), SLEE medical GmbH (Germany), Amos scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia), MEDITE Medical GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd (UK), Diapath S.P.A. (Italy), Bio SB, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Diagnostic BioSystems, Inc. (US), and Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd. (China).

