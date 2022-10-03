CENTOGENE Reaches 12,500 Patient Milestone in World’s Largest Observational Study on Parkinson’s Disease Genetics

/EIN News/ -- Working together with Denali Therapeutics to accelerate data-driven precision medicine for the PD community

Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study aims to characterize the genetics of PD to establish a better understanding of the disease progression, diagnosis, and treatment



Worldwide 120 study sites marks this as the largest observational study for genetics in PD



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the commercial-stage essential biodata life science partner for rare and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced reaching a significant milestone with the recruitment and genetic testing of 12,500 participants in the Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study. With more than 120 study sites around the world, CENTOGENE is leading the largest study of its kind – a global observational study focused on the role of genetics in Parkinson's disease (PD). As part of the ROPAD study, CENTOGENE utilizes CentoCard®, its proprietary, CE-marked dried blood spot collection kit in combination with state-of-the-art sequencing technologies to develop a first-in-class Parkinson’s Disease Panel that is being used to screen participants for mutations in leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) as well as other PD-associated genes. CENTOGENE’s Parkinson’s Disease Panel has been widely adopted by clinicians, and its use could provide vital information to allow more precise therapeutic development in the future.

Having met the initial milestone of recruiting and performing genetic testing of 10,000 participants in March 2021, CENTOGENE and Denali Therapeutics extended their partnership to recruit and test an additional 2,500 patients. In 2018, CENTOGENE entered a strategic collaboration with Denali Therapeutics for the targeted global identification of PD patients with mutations in the LRRK2 gene. The LRRK2 gene is one of the most common mutated genes in familial PD.

Patients enrolled in ROPAD and identified with a LRRK2 mutation may be eligible for participation in future therapeutic clinical studies. CENTOGENE conducts clinical studies with biopharma partners around the world, such as Denali Therapeutics, who are currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of a small molecule, LRRK2 inhibitor, which aims to slow the progression of PD in individuals with a pathogenic mutation in LRRK2 in the LIGHTHOUSE study. More information about LIGHTHOUSE (NCT05418673) is available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

“Parkinson’s disease is a devastating neurodegenerative disease, and there is a significant medical need to truly unveil deeper data on PD genetics to accelerate diagnosis and personalized Parkinson’s treatments,” said Kim Stratton, Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “In reaching such a pivotal milestone in our Parkinson’s disease study, we have been able to unlock significant insights into the genetic factors – which we believe together with partners, such as Denali with their therapeutics targeting LRRK2, will accelerate the development of potentially life-saving therapeutics for many PD patients around the world.”

“More than 10 million people worldwide are affected by Parkinson’s disease, many of which are tied to genetic factors, like LRRK2,” said Carole Ho, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Denali. “In combining forces with CENTOGENE, we have unlocked significant insights and are committed to working together towards a unified goal of accelerating the development of potentially life-saving therapeutics for PD patients around the world.”

About ROPAD

The Rostock International Parkinson's Disease Study (ROPAD) is a global epidemiological study focusing on the role of genetics in Parkinson's disease (PD). The major goal of the study is to characterize the genetics of PD to establish a better understanding of the disease etiology, diagnosis, and severity.

CENTOGENE utilizes CentoCard®, the Company’s proprietary, CE-marked dried blood spot collection kit in combination with state-of-the-art sequencing technologies to screen for mutations in LRRK2 and other PD-associated genes. This is based on insights powered by the CENTOGENE Biodatabank, what the Company believes to be the world’s largest real-world data repository for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. Throughout this study, 12,500 participants from around the world have been tested over a circa three-year period.

Patients with mutations in PD genes are offered further clinical assessment in a supplementary study, ‘Lübeck International Parkinson’s Disease Project (LIPAD),’ conducted at the University of Lübeck where a detailed phenotyping of participants is being performed. Patients enrolled in ROPAD and identified with a LRRK2 mutation may be eligible for participation in future therapeutic clinical studies. CENTOGENE conducts clinical studies with biopharma partners around the world, such as Denali Therapeutics, who are currently developing a small molecule, LRRK2 inhibitor for the treatment of PD.

To learn more about ROPAD, visit: https://www.centogene.com/pharma/clinical-trial-support/rostock-international-parkinsons-disease-study-ropad

