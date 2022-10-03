SEO Underground: Magic PR Attends Top 2022 SEO Event in Stansted, London

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Paul Hogden, the Managing Director of Flok – a digital marketing and design agency, has invited leading press release distribution and SEO link building service, Magic PR, to not only attend his annual conference: SEO Underground, but to also be one of the key speakers at the event.

Taking place on the 4th of October in Stansted, London, this annual conference is one of the most important UK SEO events of 2022 and brings together some of the leading names and companies within the industry to share their invaluable insight and reveal powerful knowledge bombs.

Get The Inside Track

Designed as a conference for SEOs to deepen their understanding on the different ways to rank a web page, web site or entity, SEO Underground has an exciting list of notable SEO and marketing specialists selected to speak at the event, including Craig Campbell (affiliate marketing SEO), Holly Starks (digital marketing), William Jones (authority hacking SEO at scale), and Terry Power (cloud and entity specialist).

Labelled as the ‘good old-fashioned experience’, SEO Underground is not an opportunity for the chosen speakers to try and sell their company or endorse a product, instead it is for attendees to receive crucial advice, learn from the speakers’ experience, while also having the opportunity to ask them questions and engage with their area of expertise.

Leading SEO and Press Release Distribution

Magic PR is one of this year’s key speakers at SEO Underground and will give attendees specialist insight into how to effectively distribute press releases and rank their websites on page one of Google using targeted SEO.

Renowned internationally for their leading press release distribution and exclusive SEO process that uses link building on Amazon, Bing, IBM, the entire Yahoo network, and Google Cloud properties, such as Google Drive, sheets, PDF, slides, and documents, to seamlessly link back to your PR, Magic PR guarantees to give you an edge over your competitors.

Their wide range of press release distribution packages from bronze to the best-selling gold or premium platinum package, have the ability to circulate press releases through prominent news and media outlets, such as Bloomberg, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, and Yahoo Finance and ensure a boost in local as well as organic rankings for your business and with it increased customers and sales.

Their impressive process, including a group of talented writers that expertly utilise EAT (Expertise, Authority, and Trust) in each press release, valuable partnerships with premium distribution networks, and their access to the latest SEO techniques, is guaranteed to give your press release the maximum coverage and SEO potential to rank at number one.

More information

Magic PR offers a specialised press release distribution service along with their exclusive SEO process that utilises link building on Amazon, Bing, and Google Cloud that promises results.

To find out more on how to get a little magic into your brand or business, please visit the website at magicpr.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/seo-underground-magic-pr-attends-top-2022-seo-event-in-stansted-london/

