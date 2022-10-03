NeoGames’ Pariplay expands footprint in Sweden with ATG deal

Deal will see top-performing content go live with the number one operator in Sweden

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Pariplay, has signed a major distribution agreement with Sweden’s ATG that will see it significantly expand its reach in the country. ATG occupies the first place in the Swedish operator landscape, holding 30.3% of the licensed market. Through the deal, ATG will gain access to Wizard Games titles as well as selected third-party content available via Pariplay’s aggregation platform, Fusion®. Top-performing games include Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, 12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme and Jade King.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “ATG is a well-established and much-loved brand in Sweden with a long history. Since launching their online casino, it has gone from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to support their continuous growth with our premium content that resonates well with a wide player demographic.”



Maria Allmér, Head of Casino at ATG, said: “Our promise is to offer exciting gaming experiences in a responsible and smooth way to our customers. By partnering with Pariplay we will be able to further reinforce our product portfolio and enhance our offer in line with our promise.”



The deal marks significant expansion in Sweden for Pariplay, with ATG boasting a large customer base of 1.3 million at the end of 2021.



The integration of Pariplay’s Fusion® offering, which now consists of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers, will also give ATG access to a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

