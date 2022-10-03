BIO-key Demonstrates Security and Power of Identity-Bound Biometrics at 2022 Identity Week America October 4–5

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and WALL, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) will demonstrate its Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions at the Identity Week America 2022 Conference (Booth 345) in Washington, DC, Tuesday and Wednesday, October 4-5. BIO-key has seamlessly integrated the power of Identity-Bound Biometrics into its PortalGuard® IAM platform and its multi-factor authentication mobile app, BIO-key MobileAuth™, making it easy to incorporate the security and convenience of biometrics into any IAM strategy.



Stop by booth 345 to discover BIO-key's unique line of hardware and software IAM solutions, including their unified IAM platform PortalGuard that sets itself apart by offering Identity-Bound Biometrics, one of many supported methods for its multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, and self-service password reset capabilities. IBB’s inherent security and flexibility make it ideal for authenticating identities in password-less, phone-less, token-less, remote work, and zero trust environments, and for users who roam among shared workstations or kiosks (such as in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and contact centers).

Jim Sullivan, an expert in IAM and biometrics and BIO-key’s SVP of Strategy and Compliance and Chief Legal Officer, will be featured in multiple sessions on the conference agenda. Jim will host a Seminar Theater session on the topic, “Overcoming an unholy trio of anti-biometric adversaries,” October 4th at 4:20 p.m., discussing how privacy experts, device manufacturers, and even fraudsters are delaying the adoption of biometrics for all the wrong reasons. Jim will also host a roundtable discussion “War stories from the front lines of BIPA abuse,” October 5th at 12:10 p.m.

Formerly known as Connect ID, Identity Week is one of the most important identity and authentication events in the United States, focusing this year on the importance of identity and trust in our 'new normal' world.

“Identity Week provides an ideal, expanded platform to highlight the unique ability of our Identity-Bound Biometrics to establish trust between people completing digital transactions,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key. “This year is particularly exciting for BIO-key given the event’s expanded focus on how we can reimagine digital identity.”

BIO-key will showcase FacePositive™, the newest IBB-powered modality for its MobileAuth MFA mobile app, which uses facial recognition to verify the person requesting access, and builds on PalmPositive™, the app’s palm scanning authentication method. MobileAuth also now supports device-based biometric authentication methods including Apple Face ID, Touch ID, and Android Biometrics, as well as push token authentication support. These enhancements make biometrics even easier to deploy across a broader set of use cases and allow customers to further consolidate their authentication and security needs into one solution.

BIO-key will also demonstrate its hardware devices:

Fingerprint Scanners: BIO-key's Microsoft-qualified Windows Hello USB scanners that can be used out of the box with Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business or in conjunction with BIO-key's Identity Bound Biometrics:
- FBI-certified Mobile ID FAP 50 and Live Scan (10-Print) Pocket10™ for verification capture in 4-4-2 format
- PIV-Pro FIPS-201 compliant scanner
- EcoID™ II scanner
- SidePass Compact USB-A or -C scanner
- SideSwipe Compact USB-A scanner

FIDO Security Keys : BIO-key offers an affordably priced FIDO2 security key lineup, with USB-A, USB-C, NFC, and iOS Lightning compatibility along with FIPS 140-2 certified options with on-device biometric verification.





BIO-key offers an affordably priced FIDO2 security key lineup, with USB-A, USB-C, NFC, and iOS Lightning compatibility along with FIPS 140-2 certified options with on-device biometric verification. All-in-One POS Terminal: BIO-key’s MobilePOS Pro is a handheld, all-in-one, smart Point of Sale (POS) machine, with a built-in FBI-certified fingerprint module for biometric identification and verification. Developed for the payment industry, MobilePOS also suits diverse user scenarios, such as microfinance, SIM registration, inventory management, and more.



For more information on Identity Week America 2022, please visit the event website. To learn more about BIO-key’s IAM and IBB solutions, please visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

