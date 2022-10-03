Submit Release
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • A panel discussion with Steven Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, titled “ALS -- New Treatment Paradigm with More MoAs on the Way?” at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET; and

  • An oral presentation by Jeff Bornstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, titled "Tegoprubart (AT-1501) is safe and well tolerated and reduces inflammation in patients with ALS” at the ALS One 5th Annual ALS Research Symposium on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Both presentations will be available to registered conference attendees only. For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact conference representatives.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com


