American Wealth Mining Corp.'s Construction EV Entity Launches First Electric Right Hand Drive Cement Mixer, Receives First Order in Hong Kong

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Wealth Mining Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("AWM" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that New Energy Asia Pacific Company Limited (https://www.new-energyap.com/) (“New Energy”), a Hong Kong corporation, that provides various types of electric construction vehicles, together with its partner Foton Motors, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the first right-hand drive electric mixer truck in Hong Kong in September 2022. Last month, the Company announced that it had acquired a 10% interest in New Energy.



New Energy has also entered into a memorandum of understanding to supply 25 units of Foton Motors electric concrete mixer trucks to a Hong Kong construction company, which provides logistics services to the construction industry, This construction company in Hong Kong is currently in a partnership with their existing clients to conduct a trial run on the use of electric vehicles in replacement of conventional diesel-powered heavy vehicles. After a successful trial, Good Time’s clients have expressed interest to replace their diesel-powered truck fleet with electric heavy vehicles.

Aiming to expand the business beyond the private sector, New Energy is also in discussion with the Hong Kong Government Civil Engineering and Development Department and the Environmental Protection Department on strategic plans to build electric vehicle charging stations in Hong Kong to accelerate the adoption of electric construction vehicles. New Energy has targeted to deliver 100 units of electric construction vehicles in the first year, 300 units in the second year, and subsequently 500 units in the third year of the proposed contract.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of AWM, commented: “The Company is pleased to see that its investment in New Energy is beginning to gain momentum. The EV sector is expanding greatly on the consumer side; the Company sees the growth potential in the commercial/B2B sector as much more nascent, and we feel that New Energy has the opportunity to become a market leader. The vehicles along with the charging networks to power these vehicles provide for a great opportunity for the Company to have an appreciating asset on its balance sheet, as management looks to diversify revenue streams as part of the Company's vision for ‘Wealth Mining’. I look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the Company’s transformation into our vision for a hybrid platform that incorporates many different facets of crypto, fintech, physical retail, venture, and health and wellness, all with the aim to generate revenue and increase shareholder value.”

About New Energy Asia Pacific Co. Ltd,

New Energy Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (“New Energy”), a Hong Kong corporation, provides various types of electric construction machinery to meet customers' needs. New Energy is committed to create an eco-friendly construction environment and to pioneer the transition of sustainable construction practices.

About American Wealth Mining Corporation

American Wealth Mining Corporation ("AWM") aims to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth, and Happiness by building a first of its kind financial educational lifestyle platform that combines Fintech, crypto, retail personal wealth building, wellness, and nutrition - meeting the increasingly diverse and complex needs of consumers to build health and wealth in the 21st Century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.