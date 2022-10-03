Exclusive Brands Announces Opening of New Processing Facility on Ann Arbor Campus in Michigan

/EIN News/ -- Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Announces 2 Year Buildout Completion of 60,000 Square Foot Processing Facility on Exclusive’s Ann Arbor Campus

ANN ARBOR, MI, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today that the Company has added a 14,000 square foot manufacturing space to Exclusive’s Ann Arbor Campus alongside its existing 46,000 square foot processing facility.

Livonia-based Exclusive Brands completed the two year buildout of the new processing facility and opened on May 6, 2022 at 3755 Varsity Drive in Ann Arbor. Exclusive Brands said the now 60,000 square foot facility will provide over 100 new local employment opportunities throughout the Detroit region. The new space will double Exclusive Brands’ product output.

“Michigan’s market continues to represent one of the largest opportunities in the US cannabis industry,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “Our newly expanded Ann Arbor space will facilitate extraction and packaging for our full portfolio of brands including our ever evolving brand partner Kushy Punch and lifestyle cannabis and CBD brand, Neno’s Naturals.”

Exclusive Brands has become one of the largest and fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies in the state of Michigan, now with cultivation, processing, distribution and retail operations in the state. The Michigan cannabis company received their medical processor license from the state on April 26, their recreational license on April 28, and began processing operations on May 6.

The new building increases Exclusive’s manufacturing footprint to a total of 60,000 square feet and features leading industry machinery including a state-of-the-art live rosin press. The updated facility will now have the processing capacity to produce one million gummies per month as well as one million vapes per month.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state-of-the-art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality accessible cannabis and is driven by excellence.