Winshear Reports Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company’s Information Circular, dated August 30, 2022). Votes representing 19,103,760 shares were cast (26.37% of the Issued and Outstanding shares at the record date).

Newly Appointed Director

The Company warmly welcomes Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo. to the Board of Directors. Ms. Spethmann is President and CEO of Warrior Gold and has over 30+ years’ experience in northern Ontario, Canada and internationally in Latin American and Botswana including senior geologist and principal on projects with significant discoveries (Choco 10 - Carolina Zone, Venezuela and Fruta del Norte, Ecuador). Ms. Spethmann studied geology at the University of Ottawa and completed the Mining Management Certificate at Ryerson University. Ms. Spethmann replaces Alistair Waddell as a Palamina nominee on Winshear’s board of directors. Palamina holds a 19.9% equity interest in Winshear. Winshear would like to thank outgoing director Mr. Waddell for his contributions to Winshear.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear holds 100% ownership in the Gaban Gold, Yang Gold and Ica I.O.C.G. projects in Peru. At Gaban, Winshear has discovered and delineated the Coritiri and Yanamayo gold anomalies covering an area of 2.2 km by 1 km. This target is currently being permitted for drilling.

In 2020, Winshear, formerly Helio Resource Corp., secured up to US$ 3.3M in litigation funding from Delta Capital Management LLC (“Delta”) to pursue arbitration proceedings against the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania (“Tanzania”) before an arbitral tribunal appointed by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) for the expropriation of its SMP gold project in Tanzania and other breaches of the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.

Winshear’s claim against Tanzania now exceeds CDN $130 million and the hearing in these fully funded arbitration proceedings will take place in Q1 of 2023. Any settlement or judgement paid to Winshear from the Tanzanian government is subject to a formula whereby a portion of any proceeds are paid to Winshear’s funders and legal counsel.

