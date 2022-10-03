QP Technologies™ Boosts Process Capabilities, Expands Team to Target New and Growing Markets

Improvements Designed to Meet Escalating Demand for Packaging and Assembly Expertise

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QP Technologies™ (formerly Quik-Pak), a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced it is expanding its process capabilities in response to rising customer demand for its offerings, which also include wafer preparation and substrate design and development. The company has ordered new process equipment, including multiple 12-in. DISCO wafer backgrinding and dicing tools and a Nordson ASYMTEK fluid dispensing tool for encapsulation and underfill, all of which the company expects to take delivery of in 2023 or sooner. To further accommodate demand, the company is also actively hiring new team members, across all departments.



To maintain its focus on anticipating and meeting emerging market requirements, QP Technologies has added new capabilities to its portfolio as well as broadened its existing offerings. Examples include flip-chip assembly services, overmolded quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, and RF and high-power solutions for mil-aero and other high-reliability applications. In addition, the company is expanding its focus on advanced laminates such as FR-5, BT and ABF, as well as compound semiconductors, including silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN) and graphene, to meet exacting requirements for products such as power and RF semiconductors.

“In fiscal 2022, we experienced another successive year of double-digit year-over-year growth, as demand for our products and services has remained high,” said Ken Molitor, QP Technologies’ chief operating officer. “Our objective has been to ensure we can continue to supply our products and solutions to our customers, while broadening our capacity to address market requirements. Expanding our team will also heighten our ability to engage in emerging sustainable markets, such as electric vehicles. Moreover, we expect to complete our AS9100 certification in fiscal 2023 – a vital designation that will allow us to serve the aerospace industry in a comprehensive manner,” Molitor concluded.

To learn more about QP Technologies’ full complement of solutions, please visit booth #113 during this week’s 55th iMAPS International Symposium on Microelectronics, Oct. 3-6, in Boston, Mass., or click here to book an appointment. Sam Sadri, senior process engineer, will also be presenting a customer case study titled “Open-Cavity Plastic Packages: A Robust Solution for High-Reliability Applications” during the Posters & Pizza session on Thurs., October 6, at 11:30 a.m.

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit www.qptechnologies.com, or call 858-674-4676.