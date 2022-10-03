Submit Release
Codexis Announces Appointment of Kevin Norrett as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Kevin Norrett as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Norrett is responsible for driving the Company’s corporate growth strategy, business development and operational activities and reports directly to Dr. Stephen Dilly, President and CEO of Codexis.

“Kevin brings considerable expertise in developing and executing the commercial strategy and infrastructure of life sciences companies, and I am pleased to welcome him to our leadership team,” said Dr. Dilly. “His strategic insight, combined with his history of driving execution, will further strengthen Codexis’ position as a leader across our Performance Enzymes and Biotherapeutics segments. We are thrilled to have him join as we continue to gain momentum in the sustainable manufacturing market, particularly for life science applications, and work to advance our compelling pipeline of oral enzyme and gene therapy drug candidates.”

“Codexis has built an impressive portfolio of capabilities and assets, and I am excited to focus my efforts on translating these scientific innovations into further commercial opportunities for the Company and its partners and stakeholders,” said Mr. Norrett. “I look forward to working closely with Stephen and the rest of the executive leadership team to fully realize the potential of Codexis’ unique technology platform.”

Mr. Norrett brings more than twenty years of experience across commercial, business and corporate development, operations and finance for both established and emerging biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer of Sierra Oncology, Inc., where he led corporate development, communications and commercial operations. Prior to Sierra Oncology, Mr. Norrett was Chief Commercial Officer at Angion Biomedica Corp., establishing the commercial strategy for its pipeline and positioning the company for its initial public offering. Previously, he served as Vice President of Marketing, Market Access and Commercial Operations at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., where he built the commercial operations required to launch the first oral therapy approved to treat peanut allergy. Prior to joining Aimmune, Mr. Norrett was Vice President, Market Access and Commercial Development at ZS Pharma, Inc., and responsible for the distribution, operations and reimbursement of its future products. Mr. Norrett also held increasingly senior commercial leadership roles at Exelixis Inc. and Genentech, Inc., where he launched multiple new products in oncology and rare disease. Kevin also served as an Associate in SG Cowen’s Health Care Investment Banking Group, completing over 20 corporate transactions. Mr. Norrett earned an M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, an M.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Davis.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and oral enzyme therapies. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners
Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
Codexis@argotpartners.com


