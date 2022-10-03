Results of the Shareholders Meeting and Change to the Management

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Québec, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 30, 2022. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Sylvain Aird, Vincenzo Guzzo, Nadira Hajjar, Henri Harland and Daniel Perry. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation.



In addition, the Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Harland as its new Chief Financial Officer to replace Karine Desrochers, effective as of the date of the said shareholders meeting. Mr. Harland is the President of Gestion Conseil Harland, a consulting and professional services firm in management, corporate finance, financing, and investment since 2015 as well as the Chief Financial Officer of Mainland Group since 2014, a real-estate development company. He graduated from the McGill-HEC Montréal Universities’ EMBA program in 2018, he’s a CFA and FRM charterholder since 2007 and 2005, respectively, and holds a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences from Laval University. He sat on several start ups’ boards of directors he has invested in and he’s currently the Chairman of the Board of Thorasys, Thoracic Medical Systems, a company specialised in medical devices and digital health. From March 2011 to June 2014, he was the CFO of Acasti Pharma and from 2004 to 2011 the Finance Director of Neptune Technology & Bioressources, two publicly traded companies. Over the years in his different roles, he has led and participated in financings for over $150 million. He also led the listing of companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ.

In addition, the Corporation announces the departure of Nadira Hajjar as Chief Operating Officer, while remaining a director, and Mario Beaulieu will take over in this capacity in addition to his duties as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, the whole also effective as of the date of the said shareholders meeting. Geekco warmly thanks Mrs. Hajjar for her managerial support and contribution to Geekco's objectives.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that stimulate and energize the local economy with its FlipNpik application and its collaborative ecosystem within the digital and virtual universe paired with the blockchain. FlipNpik increases traffic, sales and visibility of businesses while rewarding users who encourage the local economy. The ecosystem and the FlipNpik application bring together the main players in the economy: consumers, merchants (retailers, restaurants, services, etc.), our ambassadors (nano-influencer) as well as our corporate partners to stimulate the purchase and boost the visibility of businesses in each city and each district. Our active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive "Social Flips" which they use to obtain rewards and/or exclusive offers offered by our strategic partners and local businesses.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Geekco Technologies Corporation:

Mario Beaulieu, CEO

Telephone: (514) 402-6334