Legion Capital Named on Silicon Review’s Best 50 Companies To Watch 2022

Specialized FinTech Lender hits major growth milestones with real estate development and business lending

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTC:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was named on Silicon Review’s Best 50 Companies to Watch 2022.



Legion Capital provides financing for acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders.

“For real estate developers, Legion Capital is a leading source of acquisition and early-stage development financing. We continue to expand our lending footprint and portfolio and have positioned Legion for continued strong growth based on the unique and compelling nature of our lending model”, explained Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Shane Hackett. “We work directly with real estate developers, business owners and entrepreneurs to provide critical early stage and growth capital and to directly impact their success.”

As a specialized private equity lender, Legion Capital remains focused on emerging companies in growth industries, as well early stage real estate development and related industries.

For more information on Legion Capital’s inclusion in Silicon Review’s Best 50 Companies to Watch 2022, please visit https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/legion-capital-fintech-driven-private-equity-firm/

About Legion Capital:

Legion Capital (OTC: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

CONTACTS:

Legion Capital Corporation

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Relations Director

407-720-4616

JamisonL@LegionCapital.com

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.