Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,161 in the last 365 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

United States: 1-844-200-6205
United States (Local): 1-646-904-5544
Canada (Toll Free): 1-833-950-0062
Canada (Local): 1-226-828-7575
All other locations:  1-929-526-1599
Access code: 252463

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 28, 2022 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 11, 2022.

US (Local): 1-929-458-6194
US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403
Canada: 1-226-828-7578
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 977362

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $13.7 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


Primary Logo

You just read:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.