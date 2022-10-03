Alignment Health Empowers 8.3M Medicare-Eligible Adults with More Value, Access and Flexibility Through Its 2023 Medicare Advantage Plans

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced new Alignment Health Plan options that offer more value, access and flexibility to 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults this Medicare enrollment season. New offerings include expanded $0-premium Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, special needs plans for adults eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, and new benefits to support today’s senior lifestyles. Medicare-eligible adults can select from Alignment’s diverse portfolio of plans during the annual enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023.1

“Every year, we grow our range of customized plans, benefits and support for seniors who need and deserve more choice in their care. This mission is increasingly critical as an estimated 10,000 U.S. adults turn 65 every day,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Health. “Our model puts our members at the heart of everything we do: our plans deliver a breadth of choice and value; our care teams proactively engage members to ensure the best care experience; and our proprietary technology empowers us to deliver customized, coordinated care that drives better health outcomes. As we grow, we continue to show that it is possible to deliver high-quality care at a lower cost and to do it at scale. Our 2023 plan offerings and benefits are designed to empower seniors nationwide to age well, where and how they choose.”

The new year also means more eligible Americans can benefit from Alignment’s newest plans and benefits. In 2023, Alignment is expanding its geographic reach to 1.1 million more people in 14 new counties, making its plans available in 52 total markets across Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as two new states — Florida and Texas.

More value via better benefits at lower costs

PPO plans often come with a monthly premium to give qualifying members the flexibility and convenience of seeing any doctor or specialist or using any hospital without a referral. For 2023, Alignment is bringing $0-premium PPO plans to more markets, including: Santa Cruz County in Arizona; Ventura and Santa Clara counties in California; Orange County in North Carolina; as well as El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas.

With the number of people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid estimated at 12.3 million and growing, Alignment is expanding its portfolio of Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) from 24 to 32 counties and also offering additional benefits for dual-eligible Medicare beneficiaries and those who qualify for Medicare’s Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) program. The eight added markets are in Florida, Nevada and North Carolina.

In select counties in Arizona, California and Texas, Alignment will offer enhanced benefits to LIS- and dual-eligible beneficiaries, including financial assistance for gas and utilities for certain plans, through the federal government’s Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) model. In Nevada, Alignment is introducing a PPO D-SNP plan in all six markets — Carson City, Clark, Douglas, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

For seniors diagnosed with chronic conditions such as diabetes, end-stage renal disease and heart disease, the company is extending its Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) to more markets in all six states.

More access to care

With the growing diversity of the senior population, Alignment is expanding two plans tailored to meet the cultural needs of Asian and Hispanic seniors:

The Harmony plan – The Harmony HMO plan offers traditional Eastern wellness services, such as acupuncture, cupping and gua sha, at no additional cost and a $50 monthly grocery allowance that can be spent at in-network Asian grocery stores. It features materials written in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, as well as network providers and service agents fluent in those languages. For 2023, Harmony will expand to four more California counties: Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco.





– The Harmony HMO plan offers traditional Eastern wellness services, such as acupuncture, cupping and gua sha, at no additional cost and a $50 monthly grocery allowance that can be spent at in-network Asian grocery stores. It features materials written in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, as well as network providers and service agents fluent in those languages. For 2023, Harmony will expand to four more California counties: Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco. The ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, plan – The company is expanding its el ÚNICO plan to Medicare-eligible adults in Clay, Duval, Manatee and Sarasota counties in Florida, and El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas. The $0-premium HMO plan features a Spanish-speaking provider network, Spanish-speaking service agents and in-language member materials.



More flexibility

Among the most popular benefits that Alignment offers is its ACCESS On-Demand Concierge “black card,” which works like a debit card for eligible grocery and over-the-counter items at more than 50,000 retailers nationwide. To provide more flexibility for important vision, hearing, dental and chiropractic services, Alignment is adding a separate benefit onto the same card, known as a “Flex” allowance, for members of specific plans to purchase items and services like dentures, veneers and cupping, from both in-network and out-of-network providers.

Reducing social barriers to health

According to Alignment’s 2022 “ Social Threats to Aging Well in America” report released in August, U.S. seniors rank economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity as the top three social barriers to their health and wellness in the next year. Alignment continues to innovate benefits and services that aim to reduce these types of barriers, including free non-emergency medical transportation, virtual fitness classes and pet care.

In 2023, the company is offering new benefits such as a one-month supply of insulin for $35 or less, discounted pet medication and caregiver support.

As more seniors rely on family and friends for care and support, Alignment is stepping up to take care of caregivers with a new $300 to $600 yearly reimbursement for select plans. Through this benefit, members can submit a form outlining hours and tasks associated with caregiver support for reimbursement.

Alignment members also have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge, a dedicated concierge team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer health-related questions, schedule medical appointments and arrange transportation.

For more information on the company’s product offerings, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com .

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTH

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A tech-enabled Medicare Advantage leader, Alignment offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 38 counties across four states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact:

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_23314EN_M

1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2022 MA State/County Penetration, https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/MCRAdvPartDEnrolData/MA-State-County-Penetration