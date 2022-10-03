Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,141 in the last 365 days.

PURPLE INNOVATION (PRPL) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Purple Innovation, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Purple Innovation, Inc. (“Purple Innovation” or the “Company”)(NASDAQGS: PRPL).

If you currently own shares of Purple Innovation and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/purple-innovation-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:   Craig J. Springer, Esq.
    cspringer@andrewsspringer.com
    Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

Primary Logo

You just read:

PURPLE INNOVATION (PRPL) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Purple Innovation, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.