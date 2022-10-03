Small Gas Engines Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Small Gas Engines Market to be Driven by the Development of Eco-Friendly Small Gas Engine Technology in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Small Gas Engines Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global small gas engines market, assessing the market based on its segments like equipment, displacements, end-uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/small-gas-engines-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 2.86 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 1%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 3.64 billion
The global market for small gas engines is being driven by the rising use of small sized engines in lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and snow blowers, among others. The ability of small engines to provide propulsion, drive wheels, and turn blades for clearing grass or snow are some factors positively influencing the market growth. In addition, there has been a significant rise in gardening activities during the recent years, which was further propelled by the lockdown induced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Furthermore, technological improvements in small gas engine technology by leading industry players are factors which are further adding to the industry growth.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Small gas engines are low powered internal combustion engines that carry a displacement rate of 20cc to 650cc and are equipped with systems like fuel, exhaust, ignition, combustion, cooling, and lubrication, among others. Small engines are popularly used in equipment such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf and snow blowers, and concrete mixers, among others.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/small-gas-engines-market
On the basis of equipment, the market can be segmented into:
Lawn Mower
Chainsaw
String Trimmer
Hedge Trimmer
Portable Generator
Rotary Tiller
Pressure Washer
Concrete Vibrators
Concrete Screed
Edger
Leaf Blower
Snow Blower
Others
Based on engine displacement, the market can be categorised into:
20 cc–100 cc
101 cc–400 cc
401 cc–650 cc
The market, based on end-use, can be divided into:
Residential
Construction
Industrial
Commercial
Others
The regional markets for the product include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rise in the global market for small gas engines can be associated with the flourishing construction industry. Small gas engines are used as outdoor power equipment in concrete mixers in the construction industry. In addition, the rise in commercial and residential construction projects during the past years has been a significant factor pushing the market growth of small gas engines.
Furthermore, with stringent emission norms and the development of technologies like engine boosting, gasoline direct injection (GDI), and homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI), among others, along with the incremental use in biofuels, the market is expected to witness a surge in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Briggs And Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kipor Power, and Fuzhou Launtop M&E Co., Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
