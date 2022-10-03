Padilla: Tungkol sa Mandatory Drug Test para sa Mga Celebrities

Tungkol sa Mandatory Drug Test para sa Mga Celebrities

Tayo ay nakikiisa sa layuning maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa kapahamakan ng iligal na droga. Kasama na rito ang mga kapwa kong artista.

Nguni't hindi maaaring obligahin ang sinuman na magpa-drug test, dahil maaaring labag ito sa kanilang karapatang pantao. Mas mainam kung boluntaryo ang kanilang drug test - para na rin ito sa kanilang kapakanan at kaligtasan. At kung sila ay magpapa-drug test, mas mabuti kung ang employer nila ang gagastos para rito.

Sa kabilang dako, mas nararapat na sumailalim sa drug test ang ating mga opisyal at kawani ng pamahalaan - na may tungkuling magbigay ng mabuting halimbawa para sa kapwa nating Pilipino.

On the Call for Mandatory Drug Tests for Celebrities

I am one in seeking to protect our fellow Filipinos from the ill effects of illegal drugs. This includes my fellow workers in the showbiz industry.

However, we cannot oblige anyone to undergo a drug test, as it is tantamount to violating their human rights. That said, I am for them taking a voluntary drug test - as this is for their safety and wellbeing. It would also be best if the employers shouldered the expenses for such drug tests.

On the other hand, it would be better if our government officials and employees take drug tests as they have the responsibility to provide our people with a good example.