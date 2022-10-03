Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,196 in the last 365 days.

Padilla: Tungkol sa Mandatory Drug Test para sa Mga Celebrities

PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release
October 3, 2022

Tungkol sa Mandatory Drug Test para sa Mga Celebrities

Tayo ay nakikiisa sa layuning maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa kapahamakan ng iligal na droga. Kasama na rito ang mga kapwa kong artista.

Nguni't hindi maaaring obligahin ang sinuman na magpa-drug test, dahil maaaring labag ito sa kanilang karapatang pantao. Mas mainam kung boluntaryo ang kanilang drug test - para na rin ito sa kanilang kapakanan at kaligtasan. At kung sila ay magpapa-drug test, mas mabuti kung ang employer nila ang gagastos para rito.

Sa kabilang dako, mas nararapat na sumailalim sa drug test ang ating mga opisyal at kawani ng pamahalaan - na may tungkuling magbigay ng mabuting halimbawa para sa kapwa nating Pilipino.

On the Call for Mandatory Drug Tests for Celebrities

I am one in seeking to protect our fellow Filipinos from the ill effects of illegal drugs. This includes my fellow workers in the showbiz industry.

However, we cannot oblige anyone to undergo a drug test, as it is tantamount to violating their human rights. That said, I am for them taking a voluntary drug test - as this is for their safety and wellbeing. It would also be best if the employers shouldered the expenses for such drug tests.

On the other hand, it would be better if our government officials and employees take drug tests as they have the responsibility to provide our people with a good example.

You just read:

Padilla: Tungkol sa Mandatory Drug Test para sa Mga Celebrities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.