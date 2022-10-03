PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2022 SENATOR MARK VILLAR LAUDS THE CONTINUATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT UNDER PRESIDENT BONGBONG MARCOS' BUILD BETTER MORE President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos was joined by Senator Mark A. Villar to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metro Manila Subway on Monday, 03 October 2022. The Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard Stations and Tunnels are part of Contract Package 104 (CP104) of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP). "I'm glad to see that President Bongbong Marcos' BUILD BETTER MORE program will continue the country's Golden Age of Infrastructure. Continuity is very significant in terms of infrastructure development in the country", Senator Mark Villar said. One of the major infrastructure projects in the Philippines, the Metro Manila Subway will build an effective rail network in the National Capital Region (NCR). The CP104, with a contract for PhP17.75 billion to be built by the chosen contractor, Tokyu-Tobishima Megawide Joint Venture, is a part of its first phase (TTM-JV). "During my term as DPWH Secretary, I remember the time when this project was being conceptualized. Many were doubtful but here we are here today, realizing the project that has come to fruition. This world-class subway only proves that we can be on par with other developed countries," Sen. Mark Villar said. With assistance and funding from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is aiming to partially commence operations of the subway in 2025. "We envisioned that this subway system is efficient, operational, and resilient using Japanese technology. Inaasahan natin na ang Metro Manila Subway ay maghahatid sa ating mga commuters sa mas mabilis na oras sa kanilang destinasyon. Ang dating matagal na oras na inilalaan sa biyahe ay mas mailalalaan na sa pamilya", Sen. Villar added. Senator Mark Villar was the former DPWH Secretary who was instrumental in achieving the Golden Age of Infrastructure paving the way for the accomplishment of 29,264 kilometers of roads, 5,950 bridges, 11,340 flood mitigation structures, and the improvement of 906 kilometers of access roads to airports, seaports, and railway stations. "Rest assured that we will continuously support projects that will help and improve the transportation sector of the country. We will ensure that a comfortable life for all is attained because this is what every Filipino commuter deserves. Mass transportation should remain to be one of our top priorities" Villar ended.