Latin America Green Data Center Market Outlook 2022-2027 - Deployment of Modular Data Centers and Sustainable Material Gathering Momentum

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to reach a value of $825 million in 2027, from $455 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%

The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Latin American data center market.

With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.

LATIN AMERICA GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Innovations in Power and Cooling Technology are Driving the Market for Green Development

Innovations in data center power technology include the adoption of lithium-ion and smart grid UPS systems and the adoption of DRUPS systems in Latin America.

Fuel cells'-based power backup is also expected to make an entry into the Latin American market in the long term, driving down investments in inefficient diesel generators and driving the market for efficient products. A tropical test bed is currently in Singapore's testing phase, making data centers more efficient in a tropical climate.

If successful, this can also positively impact the Latin American market and further bring down the PUE of facilities. Free cooling is also being adopted by data center operators in facilities in countries like Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and the Caribbean, at least partially. For instance, Equinix uses free cooling in its SP3 data center in Sao Paulo.

Government push toward Sustainability

Various Latin American governments, including those of Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay, are actively working towards increasing the adoption of renewable energy in the country. The Development Bank of Latin America has approved a loan of $300 million to Uruguay to strengthen its electricity grid and modernize it, driven by the government.

Deployment of Modular Data Centers and Sustainable Material gathering steam

The cost of operating a modular data center is around 30% less than that of a traditional data center facility, making it an attractive proposition in Latin America and driving the growth of the Latin America modular data center market, owing to many operators having limited funds for data center development.

The environmental impact of modular data center deployment is also lower since it entails lower or no usage of concrete can be constructed in a phased manner and eliminates the need for additional labor.

Plant-based and other sustainable materials such as wood, hemp, and Mycelium, which can revolutionize the construction process for data centers, are also being adopted by data center operators.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Among the Latin American countries, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, and Paraguay are among the countries that have actively adopted renewable energy for most of their energy requirements.

Countries such as Mexico are also expected to ramp up their renewable energy adoption in the coming years, especially owing to worldwide and regional policies promoting the use of renewable energy. In Mexico, just over 30% of the energy mix is renewable.

In Argentina, around 26 large-scale renewable energy projects were commissioned in 2021, adding over 1GW of renewable energy. The energy capacity increased approximately 24% in 2021 compared with 2020.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Larger colocation and hyperscale data center operators driving the market

Hyperscale operators like Google and Microsoft actively drive renewable energy adoption in Latin America. For instance, in December 2021, Google launched its cloud region in Santiago, powered by solar energy procured from ACCIONA Energia's El Romero photovoltaic plant.

Colocation operators such as ODATA and Scala Data Centers are active adopters of renewable energy in Latin America. For instance, Scala Data Centers signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with ENGIE Brasil Energia in 2021 to supply over 1,600 GWh of renewable energy to the operator until 2033.

Some major renewable energy producers and suppliers in the Latin American market include Enel Green Power, Engie, GreenYellow, and The AES Corporation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE INDUSTRY

Policy drivers and regulations such as The Paris Agreement, the RE100, and certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and ISO50001 drive Latin America green data center market development market.

Significant contributors to green data center development in Latin America include Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Paraguay, among others. Data center operators and governments are working towards adopting renewable energy and other measures.

Hyperscale operators in Latin America, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Huawei Technologies, are driving the market in terms of sustainable investment and innovative technologies.

Prominent Data Center Investors

Ascenty

Ava Telecom

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Claro

Equinix

Google

HostDime

Huawei Technologies

KIO Networks

Microsoft

ODATA

Oracle

Scala Data Centers

Renewable Energy Providers

Acciona Energia

EDP Renewables

Enel Green Power

Engie

Elera Renovaveis

Faro Energy

GreenYellow

HDF Energy

Iberdrola

Mainstream Renewable Power

RZK Energia

Shell

The AES Corporation

TotalEnergies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Highlights

7.2 Key Market Trends

7.3 Geographical Analysis

7.4 Vendor Analysis

8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Sustainable Data Center Development

8.2 Green Data Center Metrics

8.3 Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)

8.3.1 Key

8.4 Policy Drivers

8.4.1 the Paris Agreement & the Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

8.4.2 Long Duration Energy Storage (Ldes) Council

8.4.3 Re100

8.4.4 Circular Economy

8.5 Energy Certifications

8.6 Efficiency in It Infrastructure

8.6.1 E-Waste Disposal

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

9.1.1 Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

9.1.2 Software-Defined Data Centers & Ai in Power Monitoring

9.1.3 Microgrids

9.2 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

9.2.1 Eco-Diesel Generators

9.2.2 Natural Gas Generators

9.2.3 Fuel Cells

9.2.4 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

9.2.5 Nuclear Energy Generation

9.2.6 Other Innovations

9.3 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

9.3.1 Tropical Data Center Test Bed

9.3.2 Free Cooling

9.3.3 Underwater Data Centers

9.3.4 Floating Data Centers

9.3.5 Other Innovative Cooling Technologies

9.4 Ai & Hpc Applications Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

9.4.1 Ai Initiatives in Latin America

9.5 Renewable Energy Initiatives

9.6 Growth in Data Centers Targeting a Pue of < 1.5

9.7 Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure

9.7.1 Converged & Hyperconverged Infrastructure

9.7.2 Arm-Based Servers

9.7.3 Server Virtualization

9.8 Government Push for Green Data Center Development

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

10.2 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators

10.3 Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

10.4 Deployment of Modular Data Centers

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11.2 Water Consumption by Data Centers

11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

11.4 Location Constraints on Green Data Centers

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis

13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Electrical Infrastructure

13.3 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.4 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Ups Systems

14.3 Generators

15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

16 Cooling System

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Crac & Crah Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

17 General Construction

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Core & Shell Development

17.3 Mep & Architectural Design Services

17.4 Physical Security & Fire Safety Systems

17.5 Dcim/Bms Solutions

