Motiva Introduces Binox MSP Sales Enablement Tool Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motiva, a leading IT solutions provider based in New York, announces today Binox MSP, the first of its kind sales enablement tool built for MSPs. The unified task-based sales enablement tool helps MSPs identify, engage, and convert leads into customers in their target market. Binox has everything that MSPs need to improve the sales process and increase revenue while empowering every user to stay focused on what matters the most. Coming from 17 years of experience running their own MSP, the organization understands the challenges MSPs face to generate more sales. Binox delivers highly qualified human-verified leads combined with the sales tools to convert them, such as a built-in dialer, SMS texting, Video Email, deep integration with the most popular PSAs, and quoting tools that MSPs use today.

Empowering MSPs to maximize their time and increase revenue has always been core to Binox's mission of contributing to the industry by utilizing data, insights, and AI to create a better experience during the sales process. Binox allows everyone, independent of skill level, to build and grow their MSP practice.

"Our Mission is to serve and support our MSP community of entrepreneurs with the innovation of technology in the sales process and to develop their sales practices further," says Walter Contreras, CEO of Motiva and Binox.

As many CEOs and businesses are looking to increase their market share within their industries, they are looking for easy-to-use results-driven sales tools to help them improve their bottom line.

"With advances in artificial intelligence, cloud, and web technology, the industry is entering an exciting new chapter for lead generation and sales management on the web.

Binox provides priceless information about our sales target," says Mark Bauer, Director of Sales & Marketing, K-12 Technology Group.

"Binox has been a game changer for our business. We can find the "right fit" clients and targets in our area without heavy investment," says Raul Olave, IT Business Hero Corp.

About Motiva

Motiva is a leading Managed IT Services firm based in New York, delivering a profit-centric approach to IT for CEOs and entrepreneurs in technology. Their deliverable is MONEY, EFFICIENCY, and peace of mind (SECURITY).

About Binox MSP

Binox is a SaaS solution built by MSPs of data, insights, and integrations to help you identify, engage and convert customers in your target market.

