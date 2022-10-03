Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,149 in the last 365 days.

13th Party Central Committee's sixth plenum opens, with growth and rule-of-law Socialist State on the agenda

VIETNAM, October 3 - HÀ NỘI — The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday under the chair of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The participants will offer their opinions and make decisions on reports and projects on major issues relating to the country’s socio-economic situation and State budget in 2022, the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2023, and the state finance-budget plan from 2023 to 2025.

They will also look into orientations for the national master plan in 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050, the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist State in the new period.

The committee is scheduled to review the 15-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the fifth plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee on further reshuffling the Party leadership over operations of the entire political system, and discuss other important issues.

The meeting is intended to basically complete the implementation of major tasks and contents set in resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress.

It will last until October 9. — VNS

You just read:

13th Party Central Committee's sixth plenum opens, with growth and rule-of-law Socialist State on the agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.