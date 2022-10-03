Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,078 in the last 365 days.

NA leader calls for ground clearance at Long Thành Int'l Airport to be accelerated

VIETNAM, October 3 -  

ĐỒNG NAI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has urged Đồng Nai Province to accelerate ground clearance work so that construction of the Long Thành International Airport project can start as scheduled.

He called for continued cooperation between the project management board and the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) to ensure this goal is achieved. 

Inspecting the progress of the airport project on Sunday, the top legislator lauded the province's performance in building the Long An-Bình Sơn resettlement areas, requesting the locality to ensure the living conditions in the area is equal to or higher than that in the old one.

He underlined that the Long Thành project had seen slow progress spanned three NA tenures. However, the NA Chairman noted that the project had been expedited considerably under the direction of the Government and the direct management of Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành.

As scheduled, in the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal of Long Thành International Airport will be implemented by 2025, enabling the airport to welcome 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually. However, he noted that there are only three years left to complete the plan, stressing the need to take drastic actions to ensure the project's progress.

He asked Đồng Nai Province to report all difficulties and obstacles facing the implementation of the project to the NA Standing Committee to seek timely solutions.

The top legislator assigned the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office to organise a working session to find solutions to the difficulties, highlighting that the NA always accompany the Government and localities during this important project.

He requested the ACV to select contractors with full financial capacity and experience to construct the project, ensuring openness and transparency during the process.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Huệ, along with Deputy PM Thành, also inspected the Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway project, which has been completed by 79.65 per cent, slower than scheduled.

The NA Standing Committee has approved a plan to allocate VNĐ30.22 trillion (US$1.26 billion) from the middle-term public investment plan to the Ministry of Construction to implement the project.

He also visited the resettlement area at the Lộc An and Bình Sơn Communes, Long Thành District, for households who had to relocate. — VNS

You just read:

NA leader calls for ground clearance at Long Thành Int'l Airport to be accelerated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.