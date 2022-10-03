NA leader calls for ground clearance at Long Thành Int'l Airport to be accelerated

VIETNAM, October 3 -

ĐỒNG NAI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has urged Đồng Nai Province to accelerate ground clearance work so that construction of the Long Thành International Airport project can start as scheduled.

He called for continued cooperation between the project management board and the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) to ensure this goal is achieved.

Inspecting the progress of the airport project on Sunday, the top legislator lauded the province's performance in building the Long An-Bình Sơn resettlement areas, requesting the locality to ensure the living conditions in the area is equal to or higher than that in the old one.

He underlined that the Long Thành project had seen slow progress spanned three NA tenures. However, the NA Chairman noted that the project had been expedited considerably under the direction of the Government and the direct management of Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành.

As scheduled, in the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal of Long Thành International Airport will be implemented by 2025, enabling the airport to welcome 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually. However, he noted that there are only three years left to complete the plan, stressing the need to take drastic actions to ensure the project's progress.

He asked Đồng Nai Province to report all difficulties and obstacles facing the implementation of the project to the NA Standing Committee to seek timely solutions.

The top legislator assigned the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office to organise a working session to find solutions to the difficulties, highlighting that the NA always accompany the Government and localities during this important project.

He requested the ACV to select contractors with full financial capacity and experience to construct the project, ensuring openness and transparency during the process.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Huệ, along with Deputy PM Thành, also inspected the Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway project, which has been completed by 79.65 per cent, slower than scheduled.

The NA Standing Committee has approved a plan to allocate VNĐ30.22 trillion (US$1.26 billion) from the middle-term public investment plan to the Ministry of Construction to implement the project.

He also visited the resettlement area at the Lộc An and Bình Sơn Communes, Long Thành District, for households who had to relocate. — VNS