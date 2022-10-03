Gen II Fund Services Appoints Chief Operating and Chief Commercial Officers

Appointments of Nikolaos Perros as COO and Ishita Shah as CCO

Bolster Gen II's Leadership Team and Prime Firm for Continued Growth

Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced the appointment of Nikolaos Perros as Chief Operating Officer and Ishita Shah as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Perros is an experienced business executive with significant expertise in developing and implementing corporate strategy across various business verticals within the alternative asset and financial services industry. Most recently, Mr. Perros served as Head of Private Equity at Citco Fund Services, where he was responsible for establishing and leading Citco's private capital global service offering. Mr. Perros was also part of the Management Team of Citco Fund Services. Mr. Perros holds a B.S. in Accounting from Fordham University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. As COO, Mr. Perros will oversee all aspects of global client service and M&A integration.

Ms. Shah is a senior finance executive with 20 plus years of experience in alternative assets and fund administration. Prior to joining Gen II, she served as Head of Private Equity, North America at Citco Fund Services, where she led the development of Citco's private capital platform to become the fastest growing business segment in Citco globally. Ms. Shah was also responsible for the oversight of the private capital platform in Citco's Asia region. Ms. Shah holds a B.S. in Finance from Hofstra University. As CCO, Ms. Shah will lead the firm's commercial strategy through new business development and through the management of long-term relationships with key clients.

"We're very pleased to welcome these accomplished industry veterans to our world-class team," said Steven Alecia, President of Gen II. "Together Nikolaos and Ishita bring more than 50 years of experience and expertise in alternative assets, which will help fuel Gen II's continued growth and innovation."

"We're committed to investing in our people, and as we continue our robust growth, the addition of these talented professionals will position Gen II to even more effectively innovate and scale globally," said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II. "In addition to their notable experience, Nikolaos and Ishita are a perfect fit with Gen II's focus on operational excellence and we're confident their contributions will benefit the firm and our clients."

"I am excited to join an industry leader like Gen II and look forward to working with my talented colleagues to continue to scale and further enhance Gen II's best-in-class service," said Mr. Perros.

"It is a thrill to join such an innovative firm and I'm eager to help expand and optimize the offerings Gen II provides to trusted clients around the world," said Ms. Shah.

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

