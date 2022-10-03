AI in Drug Discovery Market to Rise at 36.1% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – By 2031, the AI in drug discovery market size is estimated to surpass value of US$ 10.93 Bn. AI in drug discovery market analysis anticipate the market to progress at 36.1% CAGR during the forecast, from 2021 to 2031. Chronic illness cases, particularly diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are rising quickly, which could eventually increase the demand for AI in drug discovery platforms. Additionally, the application of AI in the treatment of neurological conditions is likely to contribute to accelerating growth of the AI in drug discovery market. In order to create and develop efficient drug discovery platforms, market participants are likely to concentrate on mindful AI. Furthermore, it is projected that COVID-19-related AI developments will expand significantly.

As a marketing strategy for AI in drug discovery, a host of commercial heavyweights are spending on healthcare applications since use of artificial intelligence in healthcare industry rising and is likely to offer many potential applications. It is anticipated that the use of machine learning techniques and AI in drug research and development applications will improve healthcare outcomes by enhancing drug discovery efficiency. Additionally, it speeds up the identification of specific molecules, cuts down on the time needed for drug discovery, and lowers the price of developing new drugs for pharmaceutical companies.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of AI in Drug Discovery Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82867



Additionally, a number of entrepreneurs and pharmaceutical companies are initiating ventures and spending on the development of ML and AI technologies to enhance drug discovery and better medication development outcome.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing cross-industry partnerships and cooperation is estimated to fuel global market for AI in drug discovery. The increasing importance of AI in drug development and discovery and growing investment on R&D activities, particularly AI technology, are expected to drive the global market.

Mindful AI is a rapidly evolving as an excellent solution for drug development that is more responsible and human-centric. Pharmaceutical businesses can use mindful AI to learn not just how rapidly a medicine can be created, but also how inclusive it is based on efficacy. As a result, rising use of mindful AI in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to provide significant growth possibilities to the AI in drug discovery market manufacturers.

There are significant prospects for expansion in the application of AI to treat neurological conditions. The pharmaceutical industry is working together to investigate new treatments for neurological illnesses. Neurological illness treatments are improving, which is likely to open up lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=82867



Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: Growth Drivers

It is predicted that the application of AI in cancer will present major growth potential. Researchers can design new therapies and modify drug use by better understanding how cancer cells acquire resistance to anticancer medications with the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Current research on anticancer drugs can be accelerated by AI technology like machine learning. Oncology advancements are anticipated to drive the market for AI in drug discovery.

Due to its technological prowess and reputation as one of the world's early adopters of new technological breakthroughs, North America is anticipated to have a major proportion of the global AI for drug discovery market during the forecast period. Another factor influencing the market is the leading companies' considerable knowledge about the application of AI in drug discovery.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82867



Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

BlackThorn Therapeutics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benevolent AI

GNS Healthcare

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Insilico Medicine

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: Segmentation

Drug Type

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Technology

Machine Learning

Other Technologies

Offering

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academics & Research

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market size is likely to expand at 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Lyme Disease Treatment Market: Rise in adoption of medications notably generic medicines and acceptance of antibiotic therapies have propelled sales of lyme disease treatment market. The lyme disease treatment market size is forecast to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Oncology Nutrition Market: The global oncology nutrition market was valued at US$ 836 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: The global catheter stabilization devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Breast Tissue Markers Market: The global breast tissue markers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

