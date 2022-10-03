Canadians, 45,000 strong, rally together in support of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Shared ambition unites communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that more than 45,000 Canadians, including nearly 10,000 team members from across the country came together on October 2nd around a shared ambition to create a future without breast cancer. In total, more than $13 million was raised to help advance breast cancer research, education and support programs – including over $2 million by Team CIBC.

"The energy felt across our communities on Run day was incredible," says Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC and Executive Run Sponsor. "For the first time since 2019, Canadians united together in person across the country to show our unwavering commitment to help change the future of breast cancer. We are so thankful to our team members, clients and Canadians who step up year after year to support such an important cause."

For more than two decades, the Canadian Cancer Society and CIBC have created a movement that unites communities across the country to raise funds for support programs and research that enable better treatment and better outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.

"We are thrilled that after hosting the event virtually for the past two years, we were able to bring communities across the country back together at this year's Run. The day is a powerful reminder of the impact we've made, together with our supporters, over the last 31 years," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society. "Because of our collective focus and investment in breast cancer research, the survival rates for breast cancer have improved. With our dedicated and visionary partner CIBC, volunteering, fundraising and running along side us, we are one step closer to ensuring those facing breast cancer live long, healthy lives."

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 26 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $60 million through pledges, donations, and fundraising initiatives across the country.

This year, CIBC also introduced an e-card for Canadians to send to the person inspiring them to Run. The bank will donate $5 to the Canadian Cancer Society for every e-card sent through to October 16, 2022, up to $100,000.

CIBC and the CIBC Foundation continue to support communities year-round through fundraising, donations and volunteering.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Visit cancer.ca for more information.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through the CIBC Foundation and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

