SMARTECH and Siempelkamp announce their upcoming collaboration to bring AI to the wood-based panel industry
SMARTECH and Siempelkamp are proud to announce their collaboration to ignite a manufacturing revolution with AI for the wood-based panel industry.TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH and Siempelkamp are proud to announce their collaboration to ignite a manufacturing revolution with artificial intelligence for the wood-based panel industry. Siempelkamp, one of the world's leading providers of wood panel manufacturing lines, and SMARTECH, an acclaimed and innovative hi-tech company, will partner together to bring a major transformation to the manufacturers of engineered wood panels.
“Siempelkamp is a global leader in supplying press lines to the wood-based panel industry and we are excited to be working together. Technology is the key for better growth and a better future. The synergy between Siempelkamp and SMARTECH will drive the market with a game-changing solution.” says Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH.
"We believe our collaboration with SMARTECH will drive the next generation of wood-based panel manufacturing. We look forward to working together to bring to market the most cutting-edge technology with a massive impact for our customers," says Gregor Bernardy, Head of MES and Industrial IT Solutions, Siempelkamp Logistics and Service GmbH.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of raw materials and data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. We spark new possibilities for manufacturing with intelligence. SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit www.smartech.com.
About Siempelkamp
As a technology provider for machinery and equipment, casting and nuclear technology the Siempelkamp group has an international footprint. We are a system supplier of press lines and complete plants for the wood-based panel industry, metal forming, as well as the composites and rubber industries. With one of the world’s largest hand-molding foundries, we manufacture large cast parts at our Krefeld location; these have a total unit weight of up to 320 t. We also provide transport and storage containers for radioactive waste, and specialize in the dismantling of nuclear plants. The wood-based panel industry forms one of our central markets and our core competence: We cover the entire production process for wood-based panels – from round log and raw material handling up to storage and handling solutions for the finished wood-based panels as well as new approaches of machine learning. We provide our customers with comprehensive after sales & service throughout the entire life cycle of their plant.
Vaknin Nathalie – VP Global Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com