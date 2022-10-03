Spunbond Nonwovens Market is Projected to Reach US$ 26.41 Billion in 2028

Spunbond Nonwovens Market is expected to reach US$ 26.41 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Spunbond Nonwovens Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing population

Increasing awareness related to personal hygiene products especially in developing countries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Spunbond Nonwovens Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Function Type

By Material Type

By End-use Industry

By Region





Spunbond Nonwovens Market Insights

Market Trends by Function Type

Based on the function type, the spunbond nonwovens market is segmented as disposable and durable. Disposable spunbond nonwovens dominated the market with their major use in personal care & hygiene. Increasing usage of disposable hygiene products including baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult diapers in developing countries is driving the disposable spunbond nonwovens market.

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and others. Polypropylene-based spunbond nonwovens accounted for more than 55% in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Polypropylene is extremely versatile with competitive price and hence, is majorly used in the market.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as personal care & hygiene, medical, agriculture, packaging, automotive, and others. Personal care & hygiene held the largest revenue share of more than 53% in 2021 & is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its significant usage in baby diapers and feminine care products. Growing birth rate, increasing awareness of using these hygiene products in developing countries are expected to fuel the demand.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the largest market during the forecast period as it accounts for the largest share of the global population. North America accounted for more than 19% of market share in 2021. Furthermore, currently the penetration of hygiene products in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are comparatively low than the North American and European countries. With the improving per capita income and affordability of hygiene products by the people, these countries will further lead the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Spunbond Nonwovens Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Schouw & Co.

PF Nonwovens Group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

DuPont

Mogul Co. Ltd.

others.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

