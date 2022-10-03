Lignin Market is Projected to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026

Lignin Market is expected to reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021- 2026, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Lignin Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Lignin market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increased use of oil-based alternatives driven by low oil prices and reduced construction activities further resulted in the decline of lignin demand in the construction industry.

Global market growth is expected to grow owing to the rapidly increasing investments in the upgradation of low-cost coal-based carbon fibers.

Rising demand for lignin in animal feed and natural products is expected to drive growth.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development are expected to fuel the market growth, thanks to the rising demand for concrete admixtures and adhesives, and binders.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Lignin Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, and Others)

(Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, and Others) By Product Type (Lignosulfonate, Kraft Lignin, and Others)

(Lignosulfonate, Kraft Lignin, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Lignin Market Insights

Market Trends Product Type

Lignosulfonate is expected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented as lignosulfonate, kraft lignin, and others. This is primarily due to a wide range of industrial applications for lignosulfonates, such as concrete admixture, dust suppressant and control, animal feed binders, crop protection, and fertilizer production.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

Construction is expected to remain the largest segment of the market revenue share of more than 35% during the forecast period, owing to continuous growth in construction activities across the globe.

The lignin market is segmented as construction, agriculture, animal feed, and others. In addition to that, the increasing demand for lignin in concrete additives is further expected to boost the market growth during the study period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe was the largest market for the consumption of lignin with a revenue share of more than 35% over the forecast period.

The presence of a large number of lignin producers, such as Domsjo Fabriker, Stora Enso, and Borregaard, in Europe, is one of the major factors behind the dominance of the region.

Asia-Pacific and North America are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry and a strong expected economic rebound shortly.

COVID-19 Impact on the Lignin Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

The Borregaard Group Sappi Limited Domtar Corporation Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group) Stora Enso Ingevity

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Lignin Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

