U.S. Protein Supplement Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2028

U.S. Protein Supplement Market was pegged at $1.92 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids.

Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%–30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate the nutrients & vitamins loss during reduction of food intake.

The U.S. Protein Supplement Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Corp., Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Bob's Red Mill, Nutiva Inc., and MusclePharm Corporation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have become concerned about their health and wellness. More and more people are more conscious about their dietary decisions, immunity, and weight gain, which favored the demand for protein supplements.

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes and obesity could increase the chance of getting infected with Covid-19. Thus, the demand for protein supplements increased in the U.S. to combat such diseases and lead a healthier lifestyle.

U.S. Protein Supplement Market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source, gender, age group, and distribution channel.

Based on type, the soy protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the whey protein segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of form, the RTD liquid segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the powder segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

