Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% by 2028
The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing usage of synthesized oligos will help in escalating the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.
Drivers: Global Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market
Increasing usage of synthesized oligos in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications
Increasing government investments, R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Genetic disorders
Restraints:
Lack of skilled professionals
Increasing in-house production hindering the global market growth
Opportunities:
Strategic initiatives of the market players
Developments and innovations of new products
Challenges:
Stringent regulations
Drug delivery & toxicology challenges
Market Trends:
Global oligonucleotides synthesis market size is segmented into six notable segments which are product type, type, consumables, service type, application and end user.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides. In 2019, DNA oligonucleotides segment is expected to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market due to increased research oriented programs organized in biopharmaceutical industry and high preference in the studies of human genome.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, large-scale synthesized oligos, linkers & adaptors and array-based oligos.
On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.
On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into custom oligos, predesigned oligos and oligo synthesis.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research applications, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications and others. In 2019, research applications segment is expected to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market due to the continual growth in the research oriented program for drug discovery and therapeutic proteins globally and involvement of the manufacturers in the therapeutic based drug development boosting the requirement of oligo nucleotides in research applications.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bio-pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, hospitals and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., General Electric, Genscript, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC (Genedesign, Inc.), Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Lgc Biosearch Technologies, Nitto Denko, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., Danaher (Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.), and Twist Bioscience among others.
Oligonucleotides are little remains of nucleic acids that are formed through enzymatic chemistry and genetic engineering. Oligonucleotides are mainly utilized in research laboratory for diagnostics, academic and industrial, and therapeutic functions. Oligonucleotide synthesis happens either commercially to provide facilities for several end-users or separately through DNA synthesizers for self-utilization. Presently, successive improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis, amplification, and computerization have entirely transformed biological research. It is also possible to do the customizations and get the necessary cycle online easily and at the necessary time. These essential services vary significantly by the expense of per base pair, error rates, lengths, and throughput, including others.
cumulative government funds and research and development expenses in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increase in the venture capital savings are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in the forecast period. However, the cost erosion of synthesized oligos, absence of a unified set of guidelines for therapeutic oligos are the reasons anticipated to most likely impede the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period. The advancing countries markets are to extend profitable opportunities. Despite that, the large-scale synthesis of oligos and the distribution of oligonucleotide drugs to particular targets will further challenge the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in the coming years.
