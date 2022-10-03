Solomon Partners to Launch Software, Data and Analytics Group With the Hiring of Industry Veteran Craig Muir

Craig Muir to Lead New Software Practice in Continued Firm Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, announces that it will appoint Craig Muir as Managing Director to build its new Software practice. The addition of Mr. Muir will represent the continued execution of the firm’s strategy to further diversify its platform by entering into one of the fastest growing industry verticals.



“Since forming a partnership with Natixis in 2016, we have expanded to serve clients across nine sectors and 15 industry verticals growing to over 150 bankers nationwide,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Partners. “We have been searching for the right person to lead our software coverage and we are thrilled to have Craig in that most important role. Craig embodies all of the characteristics of a great banker – industry expert, true advisor, and knows how to create value for his clients. Craig will be responsible for growing our Software, Data and Analytics practice across all relevant sub-verticals in an effort to best serve our clients.”

Mr. Muir will join Solomon Partners after four years with Houlihan Lokey’s Technology Group in New York. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Muir was a partner at Quayle Munro in London which was sold to Houlihan Lokey in 2018. He specializes in Software and Data Analytics and relocated to New York shortly after the sale of Quayle Munro to build a similar practice in the United States. Mr. Muir will officially begin with Solomon Partners on May 31, 2023, following his garden leave.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Inquiries Kalen Holliday kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com