CHESS Health Introduces Spanish Language Edition of its Successful Connections App Supporting Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery

Conexiones Provides Dedicated Support for Latinx Communities

/EIN News/ -- Rochester, NY, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, the leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions addressing the individual and societal crisis of substance use disorder (SUD), today announced the launch of Conexiones―the Spanish-language edition of its Connections smartphone app. With Conexiones, individuals in Hispanic, Latin(a/o), Latinx communities can directly access personalized recovery support resources to complement SUD treatment any time of the day or night.

“CHESS Health aims to increase support for every individual with SUD, wherever they are, and improve overall outcomes,” said Hans Morefield, Chief Executive Officer, CHESS Health. “A key aspect of the Conexiones app is based on peer-reviewed research that demonstrates the lasting effect of ‘connectedness’ on long-term recovery from SUD by reducing feelings of isolation that can contribute to relapse. We are incredibly proud to offer Spanish-speaking individuals a safe, supportive peer community, where viable options did not exist before.”

Conexiones is based on CHESS Health’s original Connections app, which uniquely blends digital recovery tools with compassionate peer support. The app has been proven to help individuals maintain long periods of abstinence, improve patient retention, reduce the risk of relapse, and result in cost of care savings. The new Conexiones app provides the same evidence-based features available in the original app, while addressing particular challenges often faced by members of Latinx communities.

“Collective experiences are essential to healing from SUDs,” said Dr. Anna Lee, DSW, MSW, LCSW, Director of Innovation at Social Model Recovery Systems, an early adopter of the Conexiones app. “By providing Conexiones, we’re equipping our Spanish-speaking participants with culturally mindful resources and support. These are critical components that will enhance their recovery experience while reducing disparities in treatment that exist today.”

The 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health finds that 7.1 percent of Hispanic Americans have a substance use disorder, and 3 percent of Hispanic Americans have an illicit drug use disorder. While these rates do not differ greatly from the overall U.S. population, there is a gap when it comes to treatment. Studies show Hispanic Americans have less access to SUD treatment and must wait longer to access such services when compared to non-Hispanics. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 91 percent of Hispanic Americans are unable to receive SUD treatment at a specialty facility.

CHESS Health partners with healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local government, and health plans to deliver the Conexiones and Connections apps to help increase access to patient-centered care. At the heart of these apps is a team of certified peer recovery support specialists―all with lived experience―who moderate online discussion groups and provide one-on-one support for individuals who may be feeling at risk for relapse. In addition to live support, the app features daily motivations, digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) programs, sobriety and recovery tracking, journaling, educational content, and appointment reminders.

The new Conexiones app offers culturally appropriate content and peer support from native Spanish speakers; strategies to support special or high-risk populations, such as those with co-occurring mental health disorders, pregnant women, parents, and caregivers; and individuals in need of occupational and social support, including immigration. The app has been designed to help patients strengthen their recovery between visits, provide confidential support that extends beyond traditional therapy, help reduce isolation while building confidence and motivation, and provide a clear path to follow throughout recovery, with affirmative checkpoints.

“Conexiones represents a significant component within the CHESS Health suite of solutions, which span the entire lifecycle of SUD management―from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery,” said Morefield. “Together, we can break the stigma, tear down barriers, and support every individual with SUD in finding their path to long-term recovery.”

