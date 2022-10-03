Submit Release
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 4, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference being held on October 4, 2022. Mr. Perlman will host one-on-one and group investor meetings throughout the day.

For more information about the A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact your A.G.P. representative or Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.        
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
ellen@mattio.com


Primary Logo

