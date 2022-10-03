Europe Sulfuric Acid Market Will Be Projected at USD 4,413,854.48 Thousand During the Forecast by 2029
Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is a strong acid with hygroscopic characteristics and oxidizing properties.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Europe Sulfuric Acid Market” the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Europe Sulfuric Acid Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research document, it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. The winning Europe Sulfuric Acid Market report not only gives the advantage to develop the business but also helps to outshine the competition.
Sulfuric acid is a colorless, odorless, and viscous liquid soluble in water at all concentrations. It is a strong acid made by oxidizing sulfur dioxide solutions and used in large quantities as an industrial and laboratory reagent. Sulfuric acid or sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a mineral acid composed of sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen, with molecular formula H₂SO₄ and melting point is 10 °C, the boiling point is 337°C.
Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for sulfuric acid across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sulfuric market is expected to reach the value of USD 4,413,854.48 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. " elemental sulfur " accounts for the most prominent raw material segment in the respective due to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Recent Developments
In November 2020, Airedale Chemical Company Limited acquired Alutech, which provides a range of metal treatment solutions, including aluminum brighteners and pre-treatment cleaners. This development helps the company increase the demand for sulfuric acid, which has increased its profits
In May 2017, BASF SE introduced a new sulfuric acid catalyst preferred due to its unique geometrical shape. This update helps the company to increase production capacity, which generates revenue in the future
Market Definition
Europe Sulfuric acid is a strong acid with hygroscopic characteristics and oxidizing properties. It is used in the fertilizer, chemical, synthetic textile, and pigment industries. Other applications include manufacturing batteries metal pickling, among other industrial manufacturing processes. In market sulfuric acid is available in different concentration grades such as 98%, 96.5%, 76%, 70% and 38%. A large quantity of sulfuric acid produces potassium sulfates and fertilizers. Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for sulfuric acid across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market. With the increasing consumption of sulfuric acid globally, major players are expanding their production capacities in different countries to strengthen their presence in the market.
Regulatory Framework
The DHHS (1994) and EPA have not classified sulfur trioxide or sulfuric acid for carcinogenic effects. IARC considers occupational exposure to strong inorganic mists containing sulfuric acid to be carcinogenic to humans (Group 1) (IARC 1992). ACGIH has classified sulfuric acid as a suspected human carcinogen (Group A2) (ACGIH 1998).
Sulfuric acid is on the list of chemicals in “Toxic Chemicals Subject to Section 3 13 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act”’ (EPA 1998f).
The occupational permissible exposure limit (PEL) for sulfuric acid is 1 mg/ m3 (OSHA 1998). The NIOSH recommended exposure limit (REL) is also 1 mg/m3 (NIOSH 1997). ACGIH recommends a threshold limit value time-weighted average (TLV-TWA) of 1 mg/m3 and a short-term exposure limit (STEL) of 3 mg/m3 (ACGIH 1998).
Major Players in Europe Sulfuric Acid markets are:
LANXESS (Cologne, Germany ), Brenntag GmbH (a subsidiary of Brenntag SE)( Essen, Germany), Boliden Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Adisseo (Antony, France), Veolia (Paris, France), Univar Solutions Inc (Illinois, U.S.), NORAM Engineering & Construction Ltd.( Vancouver, Canada), Nouryon (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), International Raw Materials LTD (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Eti Bakır (Kastamonu, Turkey), ACIDEKA SA (Vizcaya, Spain), Airedale Chemical Company Limited.( North Yorkshire, U.K.), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Aguachem Ltd (Wrexham, U.K), Feralco AB (Widnes, U.K.), Fluorsid (Milan, Italy), Aurubis AG (Hamburg, Germany), Nyrstar (Budel, The Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), and Shrieve (Texas, U.S.)
Global Europe Sulfuric Acid Market Segmentation:
Europe sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Raw Material
Base Metal Smelters
Elemental Sulfur
Pyrite Ore
On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, pyrite ore, and others. In 2022, the elemental sulfur segment is expected to dominate due to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe
Form
Concentrated (98%)
Tower/Glover Acid (77.67%)
Chamber/Fertilizer Acid (62.8%)
Battery Acid (33.5%)
66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid (93%)
Dilute Sulfuric Acid (10%)
On the basis of form, the market is segmented into concentrated (98%), tower/glover acid (77.67%), chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%), battery acid (33.5%), 66 degree Baume sulfuric acid (93%) and dilute sulfuric acid (10%).
Manufacturing Process
Contact Process
Lead Chamber Process
Wet Sulfuric Acid Process
Metabisulfite Process
Based on manufacturing process, the market is segmented into contact process, lead chamber process, wet sulfuric acid process, metabisulfite process, and others.
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe sulfuric acid market is segmented into offline and online.
Application
Fertilizer,
Chemical Manufacturing
Petroleum Refining
Metal Processing
Automotive
Textile
Drug Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Industrial
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, metal processing, automotive, textile, drug manufacturing, pulp & paper, industrial, and others. The fertilizers are expected to dominate the application segment as the demand for sulfuric fertilizers increases for crop plantation and soil fertility.
The Market Dynamics of the Europe Sulfuric Acid Market Include:
Increasing Demand for Fertilizers in Agricultural Industry
Increasing demand for high-quality fertilizers for crop cultivation boosts the Europe sulfuric acid market.
Significant Growth in Chemical Industries
Increasing chemical production in the European region with a chemicals strategy for sustainability is a prominent part of the Green Deal to strengthen the growth of the chemicals industry, making it easier to avoid usage of hazardous chemicals and encourage innovation for the development of safe and sustainable alternatives. Thus, a strategy for sustainability in the chemicals industry can help keep the significant growth in the chemical industry and propel the Europe sulfuric acid market in the coming years.
Growing Demand for Sulfuric Acid Across a Diverse Range of Industries
The demand for sulfuric acid across a diverse range of industries such as pharmaceutical, textile, paper, and pulp, is expected to grow at an increasing rate and is projected to fuel the Europe sulfuric acid market.
Growing Demand for Batteries in Automotive Industry
With increased demand for the recovery of waste printed circuit boards using sulfuric acid to recover different metals such as gold, silver, iron, and copper is expected to drive the Europe sulfuric acid market.
Significant Growth in Healthcare Industry
The increasing advantages of sulfuric acid batteries in motor vehicles and other machines in electric vehicles are increasing the demand for sulfuric acid, creating an opportunity for the Europe sulfuric acid market to tap upon and register higher growth in the future.
Abundance of Sulfur as a Raw Material
In addition, sulfur nowadays is also produced for industrial use from the petroleum and natural gas industry worldwide. Therefore, an abundance of sulfur reserves around the globe creates an opportunity for the growth of the Europe sulfuric acid market.
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Europe Sulfuric Acid Market
Health Hazards Associated with Sulfuric Acid
The increasing health hazards associated with the use of sulfuric acid on the skin, eyes, and other organs is likely to hamper the Europe sulfuric acid market demand.
Decline in Sales Resulting from Oversupply of Sulfuric Acid
The undersupply of sulfuric acid in the Europe sulfuric acid market is the biggest problem being faced by key manufacturers operating in the market, which is directly impacting their sales and profit margins as oversupplied with other producers has led to a decrease in the prices. This is acting as the biggest challenge in the Europe sulfuric acid market growth.
Research Methodology: Europe Sulfuric Acid Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Some Points from Table of Content:
Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Europe Sulfuric Acid market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Europe Sulfuric Acid market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Europe Sulfuric Acid Market.
Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
